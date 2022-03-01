10 games to play first on the Steam Deck

The Steam Deck is the newest sensation in the gaming industry. This new handheld console by Valve will take the gaming world by storm due to the sheer number of games it can support. On top of that, players can accessorize it with all the kinds of gear they want, making the Deck a personal experience for each user.

Due to the variety of games available on the Steam Deck, the sheer number of choices can become confusing to gamers. This is a list of games from different genres, new and old, that may be fun for one to try on the newest console.

10 games to try out on the Steam Deck

1) Hades

Supegiant's critically acclaimed dungeon crawler has been a fan favorite ever since its release in 2018. It has since only climbed in popularity and claimed award after award as it is loved by both critics and gamers alike.

It will be fun to have a portable experience on the Steam Deck and play Hades all over again.

2) Hollow Knight

Team Cherry's Hollow Knight is a masterpiece in and of itself. Blending a beautiful artsyle with challenging gameplay, it is one of those experiences that everyone must have during their lifetime.

The Steam Deck would make the game playable wherever the player goes. Whenever someone eventually gets tired of a boss fight, they can go try it again while sitting somewhere else.

3) Hotline Miami 1&2

Continuing the trend of challenging games, we now arrive at the Hotline Miami series. Blending a beautiful Miami vice aesthetic with a beautiful synthwave soundtrack, it is an unforgettable experience.

Players and fans alike would want to experience this gem of a game on the deck and experience the madness all over again.

4) Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley is a very tranquil experience, which is what makes it so popular among gamers. One would be surprised how fun farming can be as they step into the shoes of a character who takes over their grandfather's dilapidated farm in a place called Stardew Valley.

This game has been crafted with love and care and it shows when anyone starts with this unique experience.

5) Terraria

Terraria is a 2D sanbox that lets players do whatever they want. The artstyle is beautiful and accompanied by a beautiful soundtrack. Players can sink innumerable hours into the game.

The freedom that Terraria gives is truly astounding. Fans will appreciate having Terraria on the Steam Deck where they can load it up whenever they want.

6) Inscryption

Inscryption is a deck-building rogue-like game developed by Daniel Mullins Games that became quite popular after its release in October. The game's setting is a cabin where the player tries to escape by beating a demonic force in a card game.

Inscryption is described as an inky black card-based odyssey that blends deck-building rogue-like escape room-style puzzles and psychological horror into a blood-laced smoothie.

7) Life is Strange

Life is Strange is a series of episodic graphic adventure games published by Square Enix's European subsidiary. It is a delight to experience this beautiful story in all its visual glory and not an experience that anyone should miss.

Life is Strange went onto spawn an entire franchise, which is an indicator of how popular the game was among its fans. It is surely a game that players should try out on the Steam Deck.

8) Celeste

Celeste is an experience like no other. This challenging platformer has won many awards and has been lauded by both players and critics due to the one-of-a-kind experience it provides to players.

Players follow Madeline as she attempts to climb a fictionalized version of Mount Celeste and along the way she must overcome her inner demons. The game has been praised due to its level design, soundtrack and its deep and layered themes.

9) Subnautica

Subnautica is an open-world action adventure survival game that was developed and published by Unknown Worlds Entertainment. Players are free to explore an underwater world both beautiful and atmospheric in its setting.

Subnautica is an explorational experience like no other as players traverse this planet they are stranded upon and come face to face with all the different creatures of this planet.

10) Death Stranding

Hideo Kojima's magnum opus had been written off by a lot of players as a tedious walking simulator. The game wasn't given its proper due because it wasn't as action-heavy as other games would be.

The game has unique critiques of capitalism, eerie foreshadowing of global pandemics and everything else a Kojima masterpiece has as a prerequisite. Hopefully, more players will give this game a try on the Steam Deck.

