10 most overpowered Final Fantasy party members of all time

With a new Final Fantasy title dropping this year, what better time to look at the party members and determine who is the best of all time? This could always change once FF7 Rebirth releases, but only time will tell on that score. As for this list, it strictly considers mainline entries and protagonists that stick with the party. Characters that perish are eligible, but guest characters (Sephiroth, FuSoYa, and more) are not in the running. I also want to keep power creep in mind.

There are certainly going to be entries that readers don’t agree with. This is my list of the most powerful party members in the Final Fantasy franchise. I picked based on what their character can do in-game and generation.

So Cecil’s ability to deal 9,999 strikes shouldn’t make him less viable than Tidus, who could hit for 99,999 as an example. I had to consider the limits of the hardware. Their possible equipment and ability in-game have a massive influence on this list.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Who are the most powerful Final Fantasy party members ever?

1) Clive Rosfield (Final Fantasy 16)

Clive's one of the best, no question (Image via Square Enix)

Clive Rosfield absolutely had to be on this list. Magic is already rare and powerful in his world of Valisthea, but on top of that, he’s the most powerful of all the Dominants. He absorbs the power of other antagonists (and protagonists) with the greatest of ease and adds them to his own moveset.

As the Chosen One character of FF16 and the primary party member, it falls on him to be the most powerful. With his cool demeanor, awesome swords, and incredible ability to dish out a wide variety of damage, he’s easily one of the best party members.

2) Cecil Harvey (Final Fantasy 4)

Final Fantasy 4 had a few really powerful characters in my book, and Cecil Harvey is definitely one of those. He outclasses the other melee DPS characters without question. With Crystal Armor and the Avenger Sword, he’s a fiend-carving machine, slicing through foes for maximum damage on nearly every strike.

Furthermore, he’s tanky, easily hitting the game’s cap of 9,999 HP with levels to spare. His stats are all-around great, and if you’re worried about him taking damage, you can put him in the backrow via the Backrow Glitch. However, that’s not really a problem.

3) Warrior of Light (Final Fantasy 14)

The Warrior of Light has no equals (Image via Square Enix)

Originally, I wasn’t going to include either MMO protagonist due to their generic nature and the ability to do anything. However, that’s not fair - most of the early FF protagonists were incredibly generic. So, to restrict them for that purpose isn’t a good choice. Thus, Final Fantasy 14’s Warrior of Light is here.

The Warrior of Light can be anything, at any time they want. Depending on your gear and skill, you can do outrageous damage, heal huge groups of people, and tank for your party versus a wide assortment of demons, angels, and gods. It’s also an easy game to get started in.

4) Terra Branford (Final Fantasy 6)

I had to pick at least one character from Final Fantasy 6, and why not Terra Branford? You can make the cast be anything they want, which is fair. But with a combination of Esper stats, solid equipment, and the Morph ability, she becomes a godkiller with physical and magical damage.

Whether you go Quick+Genji Glove+Offering or Quick+Gem Box+Offering, she can one-shot almost every foe in the game. In melee combat, she can use the Quick combo to potentially defeat Kefka in one round of combat before anyone else gets a chance. Coupled with that, this is without Morph.

5) Rydia (Final Fantasy 4)

Rydia, from the FF4 DS Remake (Image via Square Enix)

Granted, in my Final Fantasy 4 randomizer playthroughs, I greatly dislike seeing Rydia. The other Black Mages unlock more powerful spells at a much faster rate. But when Rydia returns to your party as a pure Summoner/Black Mage, she has so much power.

Sylph can inflict damage through the wall and heal your party, Odin cleaves foes, and Bahamut rains maximum damage on groups. She also has Nuke/Quake/Virus, which all have ridiculously short cast times. She’s fragile but fierce.

6) Tifa Lockhart (Final Fantasy 7)

Tifa's fists of fury are always useful (Image via Square Enix)

It's impossible not to include Tifa Lockhart. She’s one of the iconic Final Fantasy 7 party members, whether in the vanilla or remake. While some of her limit breaks can feel hard to hit perfectly, thanks to the roulette spinner, her combo brings tons of damage. She’s an amazing physical fighter who can easily double as a healer.

Swift and violently powerful, Tifa’s at home on any three-person squad in the Final Fantasy titles. As for her class, she would definitely be a Monk. Tifa stands as not only a great fighter but also one of the most memorable female characters.

7) Cloud Strife (Final Fantasy 7)

Remake or Vanilla, Cloud's a beast (Image via Square Enix)

I could just write “Omnislash lol” and grab lunch, but that wouldn’t be good enough. Cloud Strife is a unique swordsman, even in a series brimming with them. His Limit Breaks offer a wide assortment of use cases while always being powerful.

He’s the most reliable character out of all the FF7 party members. Why pick Vincent when he can’t be controlled after transforming? Instead, take Cloud to the Gold Saucer and let him Quad-Cast Hades to grind Arena Points.

8) Zell Dincht (Final Fantasy 8)

Zell Dincht might be my least favorite party member in FF8 in terms of character and personality, but he’s got something unique. With his Limit Break, he can defeat nearly any enemy in the game if you’re fast enough. With enough quick button presses, he can inflict enough damage to stomp anything.

This is another game where your character can be anything - spellcaster, physical DPS, and more. But Zell’s Limit Break puts him head and shoulders above his party members.

9) Yuna (Final Fantasy 10)

I often talk about how Yuna is my favorite, and I stand by it. She makes Lulu irrelevant as soon as you unlock Nirvana, her ultimate weapon. Just farm a few Black Magic spheres, and watch as Yuna hits for 99,999 for 1 mana each time she casts Ultima.

However, Yuna also has some of the strongest attacks in the game via her Aeons. She can one-shot any boss in the game, from Pennance on down. Yuna can hit 99K for multiple hits on both Anima and the Magus Sisters. She's the best party member of all.

10) Lightning (Final Fantasy 13 Trilogy)

While the FF13 trilogy isn’t very high on my list, I like Lightning as a character. She’s the best of all the party members in her game and one that I found likable. Lightning has the best all-around stats and solid evasion.

She’s great at everything, and thanks to her having the best speed in the first FF13 title, she gets to demolish foes before everyone else. It might be because Lightning is the main protagonist, but she was so incredible in FF13.

There are so many FF party members that almost got mentioned. From Barrett to Prompto, quite a few were unfortunately shortlisted. That doesn't make them less powerful or less valid for your gameplay, however. Choose whoever suits your tactics and playstyle.