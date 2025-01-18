The Genshin Impact 5.3 Spiral Abyss introduced numerous challenging enemies that not only tested players' skills but also their characters. Recently, renowned Genshin Impact information and leaks provider @hxg_diluc shared some data on their X account highlighting the most frequently used characters in this version of the Spiral Abyss.

The release of the latest exclusive 5-star characters, Mavuika and Citlali, appears to have influenced players' choices, leading to noticeable changes in team compositions and character picks. This data can serve as a valuable resource for players deciding which characters to prioritize and invest in to tackle this endgame content.

With that in mind, this article will delve into the top 10 most popular characters in Genshin Impact 5.3 Spiral Abyss.

Also read: Genshin Impact 5.3 second half banners and events schedule

Most picked characters in Genshin Impact 5.3 Spiral Abyss

Thanks to @hxg_diluc, here is a table indicating the top 10 most used characters in the Genshin Impact 5.3 Spiral Abyss, along with their use percentage:

S.No. Character Name Usage Rate Percentage 1 Mavuika 88.7% 2 Xilonen 87.8% 3 Citlali 87.5% 4 Bennett 84.8% 5 Furina 75.4% 6 Arlecchino 67.6% 7 Chasca 61.9% 8 Kaedehara Kazuha 53.4% 9 Kinich 53.2% 10 Neuvillette 51.5%

Leading the top 10 most popular characters in Genshin Impact 5.3 Spiral Abyss list is the Pyro Archon herself, Mavuika, with a staggering 88.7% usage rate. As a newly introduced 5-star character, Mavuika’s versatile kit, powerful abilities, and massive damage potential have made her a prime choice for clearing the content.

Following closely in second place is Xilonen at 87.8%, another recently released 5-star addition, whose synergy in various team compositions and insane damage buffs have cemented her as a valuable pick for most players.

Citlali, the second new exclusive 5-star in version 5.3, comes in third with an 87.5% usage rate. This is thanks to her unique mechanics that enhance the damage output of Main DPS units and ensure survivability.

Furina, Kazuha, and Bennett are some of the most popular support units in the game (Image via HoYoverse)

Classic support units like Bennett continue to shine, ranking fourth at 84.8%. Known for his exceptional healing and attack buffs, Bennett remains a staple in team compositions that aim to beat the Spiral Abyss.

The Hydro Archon, Furina secures fifth place with a 75.4% usage rate, providing both consistent Hydro application and insane damage buffs, making her indispensable in teams focused on dealing high amounts of damage.

Other notable Main DPS units that were the top picks for many in the Genshin Impact 5.3 Spiral Abyss were Arlecchino, Chasca, Kinich, and Neuvillette with a usage percentage rate of 67.6%, 61.9%, 53.2%, and 51.5%, respectively. All four characters are exceptional main damage-dealing units, ensuring high damage output with their unique playstyles and mechanics.

Another notable support unit that has constantly been one of the popular player choices when picking out characters for clearing out the Spiral Abyss is Kaedehara Kazuha. With a usage rate of 53.4%, he is considered one of the best support units in the game due to his ability to swirl elements and massively increase the Elemental Damage of your characters.

