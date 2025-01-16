Genshin Impact 5.3 second half banners and events schedule

HoYoverse has officially announced the complete banners and events schedule for Phase II of the ongoing Genshin Impact 5.3 update. The second half will feature the popular Lantern Rite event, a daily log-in event, and more. Additionally, Arlecchino and Clorinde will get rerun banners. Travelers can also look forward to the long-awaited Chronicled Wish banner, featuring Liyue characters.
This article will cover the complete events and banner schedule in the second half of the Genshin Impact 5.3 update.
Genshin Impact 5.3 Phase II events schedule
Event Wishes
The second phase banner of Genshin Impact 5.3 will be released on January 21, 2025, at 6 pm (server time) and will be available until February 11, 2025, at 2:59 pm (server time). It will feature the following characters and weapons:
- Arlecchino (5-star Pyro)
- Clorinde (5-star Electro)
- Lan Yan (4-star Anemo)
- Chevreuse (4-star Pyro)
- Rosaria (4-star Cryo)
- Crimson Moon's Semblance (5-star Polearm)
- Absolution (5-star Sword)
- Lithic Spear (4-star Polearm)
- Lion's Roar (4-star Sword)
- Rainslasher (4-star Claymore)
- The Widsith (4-star Catalyst)
- Sacrificial Bow (4-star Bow)
Chronicled Wish
The Chronicled Wish in version 5.3 will also be available from January 21, 2025, at 6 pm to February 11, 2025, at 2:59 pm (server time). Listed below are all the characters who will be featured on the Liyue-themed banner:
- Baizhu (5-star Dendro - Catalyst)
- Shenhe (5-star Cryo - Polearm)
- Keqing (5-star Electro - Sword)
- Ganyu (5-star Cryo - Bow)
- Xiao (5-star Anemo - Polearm)
- Tartaglia (5-star Hydro - Bow)
- Qiqi (5-star Cryo - Sword)
- Gaming (4-star Pyro - Claymore)
- Yaoyao (4-star Dendro - Polearm)
- Yun Jin (4-star Geo - Polearm)
- Yanfei (4-star Pyro - Catalyst)
- Xinyan (4-star Pyro - Claymore)
- Chongyun (4-star Cryo - Claymore)
- Ningguang (4-star Geo - Catalyst)
- Xingqiu (4-star Hydro - Sword)
- Beidou (4-star Electro - Claymore)
- Xiangling (4-star Pyro - Polearm)
Here's a list of the weapons on Chronicled Wish in Genshin Impact 5.3:
- Primordial Jade Cutter (5-star Sword)
- Summit Shaper (5-star Sword)
- The Unforged (5-star Claymore)
- Calamity Queller (5-star Polearm)
- Primordial Jade-Winged Spear (5-star Polearm)
- Jadefall's Splendor (5-star Catalyst)
- Memory of Dust (5-star Catalyst)
- Polar Star (5-star Bow)
- Amos' Bow (5-star Bow)
- Lion's Roar (4-star Sword)
- Sacrificial Sword (4-star Sword)
- The Flute (4-star Sword)
- Favonius Sword (4-star Sword)
- Lithic Blade (4-star Sword)
- Rainslasher (4-star Claymore)
- Sacrificial Greatsword (4-star Claymore)
- The Bell (4-star Claymore)
- Favonius Greatsword (4-star Claymore)
- Favonius Lance (4-star Polearm)
- Lithic Spear (4-star Polearm)
- Dragon's Bane (4-star Polearm)
- Eye of Perception (4-star Catalyst)
- Sacrificial Fragments (4-star Catalyst)
- The Widsith (4-star Catalyst)
- Favonius Codex (4-star Catalyst)
- Rust (4-star Bow)
- Sacrificial Bow (4-star Bow)
- The Stringless (4-star Bow)
- Favonius Warbow (4-star Bow)
Fortune's Coming — Login event
There will be a new seven-day login event called Fortunte's Blessing. It will begin on January 22, 2025, at 4 am and end on February 11, 2025, at 2:59 pm. During that period, Travelers can log into the game for seven days to obtain the following rewards:
- Intertwined Fate x10
- Hero's Wit x8
- Mora x80,000
- Mystic Enhancement Ore x18
"Old Memories, New Beginnings" — Lantern Rite gifts
Since version 5.3 is celebrating the Lantern Rite festival, Travelers will also receive the following rewards as gifts during the "Old Memories, New Beginnings" event:
- Primogems x1600
- Resin
- Sanctifying Elixir
- Sanctifying Unction
- Hero's Wit
- Mora
- Crown of Insight
- Talent level-up materials
- Mystic Enhancement Ore
Genshin Impact players can collect the freebies via the in-game mailbox. The event will begin on February 1, 2025, and will be available until the end of version 5.3.
Springtime Charms
Springtime Charms is the name of the Lantern Rite event in Genshin Impact 5.3. It will begin on January 24, 2025, at 10 am (server time) and end on February 9, 2025, at 3:59 pm (server time). During the event, players can participate in different game modes to obtain several rewards, including Primogems, Mora, and Hero's Wit.
Travelers can also obtain Xiangling's new outfit, New Year's Cheers, for free by completing the Springtime Charms event in Genshin Impact 5.3. In addition to the free outfit, players can also obtain one 4-star character from Liyue for free. This also includes Lan Yan, the new 4-star Anemo unit.
Overflowing Abundance
There will also be an Overflowing Abundance event from February 3, 2025, at 4 am to February 10, 2025, at 3:59 pm. During the event, one can obtain double talent level-up and weapon ascension materials up to three times a day.
