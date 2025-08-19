10 most popular characters in Genshin Impact 5.8 Spiral Abyss

By Hijam Tompok
Published Aug 19, 2025 10:23 GMT
Most popular characters in Genshin Impact 5.8 Spiral Abyss (Image via HoYoverse)
Most popular characters in Genshin Impact 5.8 Spiral Abyss (Image via HoYoverse)

The Spiral Abyss recently got reset in the Genshin Impact 5.8 update, and recent data from a third-party app called YShelper shows the most popular teams and characters used to clear Floor 12. Most of the characters in the top 10 are not surprising since they are some of the best units in the game, and they are the obvious choice to use in this cycle. Moreover, players who are struggling to clear the endgame content can take reference from this to form better teams.

This article will list the 10 most popular characters that were used to clear Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact 5.8, based on the data obtained from YShelper.

Genshin Impact 5.8: 10 most popular characters in Spiral Abyss

Hxg_diluc on X has shared some data on the character and team usage rates in the current Spiral Abyss reset in Genshin Impact 5.8. The data has been derived from a sample size of 120,354 players on a third-party app called YShelper.

According to this data, listed below are the 10 most popular characters who were used to clear the Spiral Abyss in version 5.8:

  1. Furina - 95.4%
  2. Ineffa - 93.3%
  3. Xilonen - 87.1%
  4. Neuvillette - 83.9%
  5. Citlali - 82.5%
  6. Mavuika - 82.1%
  7. Bennett - 69.8%
  8. Kazuha - 63.8%
  9. Varesa - 39.7%
  10. Yelan - 38.7%
Once again, Furina was the most used character in the Spiral Abyss with a usage rate of 95.4%. She is the best Hydro sub-DPS and support unit in the game, so it is not surprising to see her being the most popular unit. Furina is also very effective against the Battle-Hardened Pipilpan Idol in the third chamber.

Speaking of which, this boss is weak against Electro-Charged and Lunar-Charged reactions. Due to this, Ineffa was the second most popular choice with a usage rate of 93.3%.

Mavuika and Varesa (Image via HoYoverse)
Mavuika and Varesa (Image via HoYoverse)

There are also several Natlan characters in the list of the top 10 most used characters. This is also not surprising since the second half of Floor 12 significantly buffs the Nightsoul-aligned damage, which allows characters like Mavuika and Varesa to deal more damage.

Interestingly, Bennett had a usage rate of 69.8%, making him the only 4-star character among the 10 most popular characters in Spiral Abyss.

Do note that the character usage rates are subject to change as the current cycle will end in September.

