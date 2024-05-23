10 strongest EA FC 24 players, ranked

Strength is one of the most critical attributes present in EA FC 24. It can be a game-changing attribute, enabling players to excel in aerial duels, screen the ball from opponents, and win crucial challenges. The title has many strong players with exceptional capabilites to be the anchor on field. These athletes bring a unique blend of skills and experience to their teams.

This article ranks the 10 strongest players in EA FC 24, laying an emphasis on their impressive Strength ratings and their key contributions on the field.

Note: This ranking is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Ranking the 10 EA FC 24 players with the highest Strength ratings

10) Ricardo Almeida Santos - Strength: 94

Ricardo Almeida Santos in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Age: 28

28 Overall Rating: 70

70 Overall Physicality: 86

86 Playstyle: Power Header, Long Ball Pass, Jockey, Block, Bruiser, Aerial

Ricardo Alexandre Almeida Santos is a Portuguese centre-back playing for Bolton Wanderers in EFL League One.

Santos is a robust defender whose physicality is crucial in breaking up opposition plays and maintaining defensive solidity. Despite having an average overall rating, his set of playstyles makes him very deadly and valuable to any team.

9) Niklas Sule - Strength: 94

Niklas Sule in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Age: 28

28 Overall Rating: 84

84 Overall Physicality: 85

85 Playstyle: Pinged Pass, Anticipate, Bruiser, Aerial

Pinged Pass, Anticipate, Bruiser, Aerial Playstyle Plus: Slide Tackle

Niklas Sule is a German professional footballer who plays as a centre-back or right-back for Borussia Dortmund and the Germany national team.

From a start at 1899 Hoffenheim to his move to Bayern Munich in 2017, Sule has accumulated an outstanding collection of titles, including the UEFA Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Sule possesses an in-game Strength rating of 94, which suggests he has the ability to muscle attackers off the ball and dominate aerial duels.

8) Kay Tejan - Strength: 95

Kay Tejan in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Age: 27

27 Overall Rating: 64

64 Overall Physicality: 84

84 Playstyle: Technical, Flair

Kay Tejan is a striker for Ekstraklasa club LKS Lodz. The Dutchman has a Strength rating of 95 in the game. His physical attributes definitely make him formidable in duels; his team has a solid option in both offensive and defensive set pieces.

7) Manny Monthe - Strength: 95

Manny Monthe in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Age: 29

29 Overall Rating: 65

65 Overall Physicality: 83

83 Playstyle: Long Ball Pass, Bruiser, Aerial

Emmanuel Gaetan Nguemkam Monthe is a defender for Northampton Town in EFL League One.

Monthe’s strength rating of 95 underscores his tough tackling and ability to shield the ball, making him a cornerstone of his team's defense.

6) Andy Carroll - Strength: 94

Andy Carroll in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Age: 35

35 Overall Rating: 68

68 Overall Physicality: 81

81 Playstyle: Power Header, Aerial

Andrew Thomas Carroll is an English striker currently playing for Ligue 2 club Amiens. He has had stints in the Premier League (Newcastle United, Liverpool, and West Ham United) and nine caps for the England national team.

With a prime strength rating at 94, Carroll is capable of overpowering defenders with his body strength and aerial ability. He is a valuable target man to secure key headers.

5) Aleksandar Vukotic - Strength: 95

Aleksandar Vukotic in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Age: 28

28 Overall Rating: 69

69 Overall Physicality: 82

82 Playstyle: Long Ball Pass, Bruiser, Aerial

Aleksandar Vukotic is a Serbian centre-back for SV Wehen Wiesbaden in the 2. Bundesliga.

Vukotic uses his 95 Strength rating to dominate defensively. His ability to fend off attackers and clear threats effectively showcases his physical superiority on the field.

4) Duvan Zapata - Strength: 95

Duvan Zapata in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Age: 33

33 Overall Rating: 81

81 Overall Physicality: 85

85 Playstyle: Power Shot, Power Header.

Duvan Esteban Zapata Banguero is a Colombian forward for Torino on loan from Atalanta.

Zapata, who has played for several Serie A clubs, is known for his blend of power and skill. His 95 Strength rating means he can hold up the ball, fend off defenders, and open up chances for his teammates.

3) Romelu Lukaku - Strength: 95

Romelu Lukaku in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Age: 31

31 Overall Rating: 84

84 Overall Physicality: 82

82 Playstyle: Power Shot, Power Header, Press Proven

Romelu Menama Lukaku Bolingoli is a striker for Roma on loan from Chelsea.

Belgium's all-time top goalscorer, Lukaku has a Strength rating of 95 in EA FC 24. His ability to use his body to shield the ball and his speed to finish with precision makes him one of the most feared strikers in football.

2) Daryl Dike - Strength: 96

Daryl Dike in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Age: 23

23 Overall Rating: 71

71 Overall Physicality: 79

79 Playstyle: Power Header

Daryl Enyinnaya Dike is an American forward for West Bromwich Albion who boasts a Strength rating of 96.

Dike's physique forms a very important element of his game. He excels with his hold-up play and battering ram-like approach through defenses, making him one of the strongest players to watch out for.

1) Tomas Chory - Strength: 96

Tomas Chory in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Age: 29

29 Overall Rating: 73

73 Overall Physicality: 87

87 Playstyle: Power Header

Topping the list is Tomas Chory, a Czech striker for Viktoria Plzen. With a Strength rating of 96, Chory's incredible physical attributes make him a dominant force in aerial duels and physical battles.

He is a strong player capable of overpowering opponents and maintaining possession under pressure.

These 10 players exemplify the peak of physical strength in EA FC 24, each bringing a unique blend of power, skill, and tenacity to their teams. As fans and players navigate the virtual pitches of the game, these athletes stand out as dominant forces.

