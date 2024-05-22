10 Tallest EA FC 24 Players, ranked

The tallest EA FC 24 players' list boasts some of the true giants in world football. Legendary striker Peter Crouch, renowned for his remarkable height, makes a nostalgic return to the game as a FUT Hero. However, even the slender former England international can't secure a spot among the tallest EA FC 24 players.

Unlike in the NBA, height hardly matters in football. All-time greats like Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona couldn't cross the 5' 7" mark. However, in crucial moments of the game, this trait definitely has the potential to make a difference, such as with a decisive header in the dying moments or a fantastic save on a top-corner shot.

Let's dive into the interesting list of players who literally stand head and shoulders above the rest.

The Tallest EA FC 24 players: Top 10

10) Skelly Alvero - Defensive Midfielder (Lyon)

The lone Defensive midfielder on the list of tallest EA FC 24 players, Skelly Alvero, has a very high potential in the game and is a brilliant option in Career Mode (Image via Marca)

The 22-year-old French professional footballer is 10th on the list of tallest EA FC 24 players who currently plays as a midfielder for Bundesliga club Werder Bremen, on loan from Lyon.

Skelly Alvero uses his towering stature to dominate the defensive midfield for Lyon, providing both defensive solidity and aerial prowess.

Height: 6’ 8” (202 cm)

Overall Rating: 69

9) Vanja Milinkovic-Savic - Goalkeeper (Torino)

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic is 9th on the list of the tallest EA FC 24 players and possesses a decent OVR of 76 (Image via The Laziali)

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, known for his versatility, stepped into a midfield role during the FIFA 23 Shapeshifters event. However, his primary position remains as a commanding goalkeeper for Torino in EA FC 24.

Height: 6’ 8” (202 cm)

Overall Rating: 76

8) Cian Tyler - Goalkeeper (Coventry City)

Cyan Tyler is the 8th tallest EA FC 24 player and the only footballer on the list from Wales (Images via Coventry City Football Club)

22-year-old goalkeeper Cian Tyler stands tall for Coventry City and Wales, aiming to grow into a more prominent role. He is 8th on the list of tallest EA FC 24 players with a height of 203 cm.

Height: 6’ 8” (203 cm)

Overall Rating: 56

7) Matthew Nocita - Centre-Back (NY Red Bulls)

The ex-Navy soccer player is the only one on the list to have a 4-star or above Weak Foot attribute (Image via US Navy Sports)

Matthew Nocita of the NY Red Bulls is another tall defender, utilizing his height to thwart opposing attackers with a commendable 4-star Weak Foot in FC 24.

The American is an ex-Navy soccer player who was scouted by the NY Red Bulls in 2022 for his exceptional performances at the US Navy Midshipmen football team.

Height: 6’ 8” (203 cm)

Overall Rating: 57

6) Corey Addai - Goalkeeper (Crawley Town)

Corey Addai stands 6th on the list of tallest EA FC 24 players (Image via Imago Images)

Corey Addai stands tall between the posts for Crawley Town, leveraging his height to dominate the goal area.

The towering Jamaican shot-stopper is an Arsenal academy product who is yet to make his first national team appearance.

Height: 6’ 8” (203 cm)

Overall Rating: 57

5) Fejsal Mulic - Striker/Center Forward (Suwon Samsung Bluewings)

Fejsal Mulic is the only K League player on the list (Image via kleague.com)

Fejsal Mulic brings his considerable height to the forward position for Suwon Bluewings, offering a formidable aerial threat.

The 29-year-old Serbian is a "traveler" player who for the last 11 years has been in clubs in multiple countries like Germany, Belgium, Israel, Slovenia, Bosnia, Japan, and now in South Korea with Suwon Samsung Bluewings.

Height: 6’ 8” (203 cm)

Overall Rating: 69

4) Andries Noppert - Goalkeeper (SC Heerenveen)

Andries Noppert had a prominent appearance in the FIFA World Cup 2022 (Image via VCG)

Dutch goalkeeper Andries Noppert gained international recognition during the 2022 Qatar World Cup, playing a crucial role for the Netherlands. Standing at 6’8”, Noppert is a commanding presence in the penalty area.

Height: 6’ 8” (203 cm)

Overall Rating: 76

3) Kyle Hudlin - Striker/Center Forward (Huddersfield Town)

Kyle Hudlin is one of the tallest EA FC 24 players who is a brilliant Target Man option in the game's Career Mode (Image via Football League World)

Kyle Hudlin's journey from non-league Solihull United to Huddersfield Town has been remarkable.

Despite a challenging loan spell with no goals in 13 EFL League Two appearances at AFC Wimbledon, his height and potential make him an intriguing option for EA FC 24 Career Mode.

Height: 6’ 9” (206 cm)

Overall Rating: 58

2) Tomas Holy - Goalkeeper (Carlisle United)

Tomas Holy is the tallest goalkeeper and second in the list of the top 10 tallest EA FC 24 players (Image via Football League World)

Czech giant Tomas Holy played every minute of Carlisle United's promotion-winning campaign in EFL League One, conceding just 43 goals in 40 games.

Despite his impressive performance, his rating remains a modest 62 in FC 24, making him the tallest goalkeeper in the game.

Height: 6’ 9” (206 cm)

Overall Rating: 62

1) Isaak Toure - Centre-Back (FC Lorient)

Isaak Toure is the tallest EA FC 24 player (Image via So Foot)

Isaak Toure, the towering center-back in FC 24, is a promising talent to watch. After a loan stint at Auxerre, the 21-year-old is set to play a more significant role at Lorient this season.

His presence and 80+ potential make him an excellent choice for Career Mode enthusiasts. Toure stands at the top of the list of tallest EA FC 24 players.

Height: 6’ 9” (206 cm)

Overall Rating: 70

Honorable mentions for the tallest EA FC 24 players

Other notable mentions include Kjell Scherpen (SK Strum Graz), Anosike Ementa (Viborg FF), Massamba Ndiaye (Clermont Foot 63), and Samuel Brolin (AIK), all standing at 6’ 8”.

These players, with their extraordinary height, may seem more suited to basketball, yet they make their mark on the football pitch, using their size to their advantage.

While EA FC 24 features some of the tallest players ever seen in the game, international pedigree among these giants is relatively rare.

Apart from Dutch goalkeeper Andries Noppert, who shone at the World Cup, most of the tallest EA FC 24 players are yet to make a significant impact on the global stage.

Nevertheless, their height and potential make them exciting prospects for fans and players of FC 24, whether in Career Mode or Ultimate Team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback