EA Sports has announced the arrival of the Ultimate Birthday event with two new EVO releases, including the EA FC 24 Weak Foot Peak Evolution. This is an amazing feature for gamers looking to upgrade their defenses in Ultimate Team, as it will provide them with a player with the Jockey PlayStyle+, as well as a +5 to their overall rating.

This EVO also transforms any player who meets the requirements into an Ultimate Birthday card. All players who are part of this event either have five-star weak foot or five-star skill moves and as the name of the EVO suggests, the EA FC 24 Weak Foot Peak Evolution allows gamers to upgrade a player to the status of five-star weak foot.

All requirements of the EA FC 24 Weak Foot Peak Evolution

To qualify for the stat and Playstyle upgrades provided by the EA FC 24 Weak Foot Peak Evolution, a player must meet the following requirements:

Overall: Maximum 85

Pace: Maximum 85

Defending: Maximum 89

Defending: Minimum 60

Physical: Maximum 86

Number of PlayStyles+: Maximum one

These are some of the best players who can be used for this EVO:

Alessandro Buongiorno: 85

Antonio Rudiger: 85

Estafania Banini: 85

Tiago Djalo: 85

Quentin Timber: 85

Marcel Sabitzer: 85

Tim Oberdorf: 85

Eric Bailly: 85

Conor Gallagher: 85

Leon Goretzka: 85

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 24 Weak Foot Peak Evolution

Similar to some other EVOs released so far in the game cycle, the EA FC 24 Weak Foot Peak Evolution contains just two segments. Both of these segments have their own challenges as well as their own upgrades on offer.

These are the upgrades offered by each level:

Level 1 Upgrades:

Pace +1

Shooting +1

Dribbling +2

Defending +1

Physical +2

Level 2 Upgrades:

Pace +1

Passing +3

Defending +1

Weak Foot +5 star

PlayStyle+ Jockey

Meanwhile, these are the challenges that gamers must complete in various Ultimate Team game modes to unlock these upgrades:

Level 1 challenges

Win two Squad Battles matches (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in-game.

Level 2 challenges

Win one Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) match by atleast two goals on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in-game.

Play two Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty uisng your active EVO player in-game.

Depending on their base stats in the current meta of the game, this EVO has the potential to level up any defensive player and make them elite-tier. With players like Antonio Rudiger, Quentin Timber, Tiago Djalo, and others being eligible, gamers should definitely unlock this free Evolution.