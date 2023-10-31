100 best Overwatch 2 BattleTags

The colorful and visually appealing design of Overwatch 2, developed by Blizzard Entertainment, has attracted a varied group of players. The first-person shooter's universe is a kaleidoscope of heroes and villains, each with their skills and backstories, making it an excellent canvas for imaginative gamers.
Your in-game name is a vital element of your identity within the title. BattleTag, as it's known, is a representation of your gaming skills, your style, and your unique personality in the virtual arena. You can make an impression and stand out from the crowd by having a standout BattleTag.
List of great BattleTags for Overwatch 2
Drawing inspiration from the rich tapestry of movies, video games, anime, and the Overwatch series' universe itself, these Overwatch 2 names are designed to stand out:
- SilverScreenHero
- PixelNinja
- MechMaverick
- AnimeAvenger
- MovieMarauder
- GameGrenadier
- OverwatchOtaku
- PixelPioneer
- ReelRanger
- JediJunker
- AnimeAssassin
- GameGuru
- ReaperRealist
- SonicSilver
- TracerTales
- PixelPirate
- GenjiGeek
- GamerGambit
- HanzoHavoc
- TitanTrainer
- D.VaDungeon
- RetroRenegade
- MercyMystic
- AnimeArchon
- GameGuardian
- ZenyattaZorro
- TorbjornTrekker
- MovieMastermind
- BastionBinge
- OverwatchOracle
- PixelPlunderer
- WidowmakerWatcher
- GameGladiator
- ReaperRetro
- AnaAction
- MechaMuncher
- AnimeAdept
- GameGlobetrotter
- Soldier76Cinephile
- LucioLooter
- PixelPacifist
- MeiMischief
- ZaryaZealot
- TracerTrailblazer
- OverwatchOutlaw
- SombraStoryteller
- GenjiGamer
- GameGambler
- PharahFlick
- ZenyattaZephyr
- MovieMarksman
- BastionBard
- D.VaDirector
- AnimeAdventurer
- GameGrafter
- ReinhardtReveler
- HanzoHacker
- Soldier76Script
- MercyMaestro
- AnimeAviator
- ReaperRebellion
- JunkratJester
- TorbjornTales
- WidowmakerWanderer
- SymmetraScripter
- ZaryaZeppelin
- PixelPuppeteer
- LucioLegend
- McCreeMaverick
- TracerTinker
- ZenyattaZenith
- OverwatchOvator
- MeiMoviemaker
- AnimeArtisan
- GameGadgeteer
- ReinhardtRogue
- Soldier76Scribe
- BastionBrawler
- D.VaDilettante
- SombraSilverScreen
- TorbjornTrailblazer
- JunkratJuggler
- WidowmakerWraith
- SymmetraSorcerer
- ZaryaZephyr
- PixelPaladin
- LucioLuminary
- McCreeMachinist
- ReaperRevolutionary
- GenjiGizmo
- TracerTroubadour
- ZenyattaZigzag
- OverwatchOdyssey
- MeiMuse
- AnimeArtillery
How can you change your in-game name in Overwatch 2
Here's how to change your in-game name:
- Open your browser and visit the battle.net website.
- Log in to your battle.net account, which is used to play Overwatch 2.
- After logging in, click on your account name.
- Select the 'Account Settings' option from the dropdown menu.
- You'll land on the 'Account Overview' page. From the 'Your Information' section, click on 'Account Details'.
- As the 'Account Detail' page opens up, scroll down, find the 'BattleTag' section, and click on 'Update.'
- Choose a name you like from our list above. Copy and paste it into the text field.
It is important to note that you only get one free BattleTag change. If you want to change it again in the future, you can purchase a BattleTag Change, which costs 10 USD.
An outstanding in-game name is a powerful representation of your presence in Overwatch 2. Choose the one that most represents your passion and personal flare, as well as your expertise.