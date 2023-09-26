10 oldest heroes in Overwatch 2

In the constellation of factors that contribute to the charm of Overwatch 2, the game's elaborate lore and captivating characters emerge as undeniable cornerstones. Overwatch 2's allure extends far beyond its adrenaline-inducing gameplay, finding its essence in the intricate narrative that seamlessly weaves through the journeys of its roster of heroes.

If you have never delved into the intricate origins of these characters, now is your chance. This article will take you on a captivating expedition through the histories of the 10 oldest heroes within the expansive Overwatch 2 universe.

Reinhardt, Soldier: 76, and eight of the oldest heroes in Overwatch 2

Overwatch heroes and their ages (Image via X/@OWCavalry)

10) Ashe - 41 years old

Ashe was born as Elizabeth Caledonia Ashe 41 years before the current events in Overwatch. Hailing from Deadlock Gorge, Georgia, her upbringing was marked by privilege, yet her family's neglect fueled her rebellious spirit. Ashe's character is defined by her transformation from a privileged woman to an outlaw.

Ashe's path took a dramatic turn when she crossed paths with cowboy Cassidy, kickstarting their criminal partnership. Determined to unite various criminal factions under her rule, Ashe led the Deadlock gang on values such as keeping one's word, maintaining honor among thieves, and refusing to cooperate with the law.

However, tension arose when Cassidy defected to Overwatch, leaving Ashe and her gang on the run, squarely on the authorities' most-wanted list. Today, Ashe's primary mission is to secure her legacy as a legendary outlaw, cementing her place in the annals of criminal history.

9) Doomfist - 47 years old

Doomfist was born in the year 2031 as Ogun Teemu. He emerged from a privileged Nigerian background, displaying remarkable prowess in martial arts until a cybernetic arm disrupted his competitive aspirations.

Drawn to the dark allure of Talon, he apprenticed under the previous Doomfist and eventually overthrew his mentor to assume the mantle. Doomfist harbored a sinister ambition to plunge the world into chaos, a mission thwarted by an Overwatch strike team, notably Winston.

Following his capture, he waited in prison, biding his time for the perfect opportunity to enact his destructive vision. Doomfist's escape marked a turning point as he led a Talon team to recover his powerful gauntlet, thereby regaining his full might. This set the stage for a global upheaval, as Doomfist was determined to achieve his malevolent goals and reshape the world according to his design.

8) Roadhog - 50 years old

Mark Rutledge was born in the year 2028 in Australia, where the harrows of his past made him into the Roadhog we know. He joined the Australian Liberation Front's fight against the oppressive Omnium robots that had taken over his homeland. However, their desperate mission to destroy the Omnium's fusion core resulted in a catastrophic explosion, transforming Mark's home into a desolate wasteland.

Over time, Roadhog lost his humanity and will to speak and wore a mask to shield himself from the irradiated environment. While eking out a grim existence on a farm near Junkertown, he formed an unlikely partnership with the manic and explosive-loving Junkrat. The duo became good friends as the allure of a promised grand treasure drew in Roadhog.

Eventually, their relentless thievery and defiance against the Junkerqueen's authority led to their expulsion from Junkertown. These circumstances turned them into notorious fugitives with global notoriety.

7) Moira - 50 years old

Born in 2028, Moira O'Deorain is a brilliant scientist hailing from Dublin, Ireland. She embarked on a relentless quest to unlock the full potential of humanity through her groundbreaking genetic research. Her work, however, stirred controversy and ethical concerns, leading to fierce criticism and allegations of recklessness.

Undeterred, Moira found a new path when offered a position by Black Watch leader Gabriel Reyes, joining their covert ops division despite Overwatch's censure. Within Black Watch, she accelerated genetic experimentation, notably contributing to Reyes' transformation into the enigmatic Reaper.

Following the disbandment of Overwatch, Moira relocated to the technologically advanced Oasis, where she ascended to the position of head of the Genetic Ministry, continuing her ethically ambiguous research.

Confirming long-standing rumors of her affiliation with Talon, Moira now conducts morally questionable genetic experiments on behalf of the organization. Her unbridled pursuit of scientific knowledge is shrouded in mystery and marked by her unwavering determination.

6) Sojourn - 51 years old

The Canadian hero Sojourn, also known by her real name, Vivian Chase, is a prominent figure in the Overwatch universe. Her origin story is rich with her experiences as a former commander within the Overwatch organization, where she led various critical missions.

A skilled pilot, she is often seen riding her bike. As a dedicated member of Overwatch, Sojourn's primary mission is to ensure the safety and well-being of her fellow team members. She possesses various cybernetic implants that grant her extraordinary abilities, making her a formidable asset to the team.

Sojourn's combination of leadership, combat skills, and technological enhancements cements her status as a crucial character in the Overwatch lore, with a pivotal role in the organization's history and the ongoing struggle for a safer world.

5) Soldier - 58 years old

A highly decorated American soldier turned grim vigilante, Soldier 76 was born as Jack Morrison in 2021. He stands as a resolute force in the ongoing struggle against the nefarious organization Talon. A pivotal figure in the original Overwatch Task Force, Soldier played a vital role in safeguarding humanity during the Omnic Crisis. However, Overwatch's triumph eventually led to internal strife and allegations of corruption, leading to its ultimate downfall.

Presumed dead following an explosion at Swiss headquarters, Morrison resurfaced as the enigmatic Soldier 76. He is now driven by an unyielding quest for justice against those responsible for Overwatch's disbandment, including his ally-turned-nemesis, Reaper.

With unwavering determination and an arsenal of advanced weaponry, Soldier 76 relentlessly pursues his mission to uncover the truth, protect the innocent, and hold those accountable for Overwatch's demise.

4) Torbjorn- 59 years old

Born in 2019, Torbjorn Lindholm is a skilled engineer and weapons designer hailing from Sweden who made significant contributions in the early days of Overwatch. He was a member of the original strike team during the Omnic Crisis, a dire period marked by a robot rebellion against humanity. His inventions and weaponry played a pivotal role in quelling the uprising.

Torbjorn shared a deep friendship with Reinhardt Wilhelm, which was exemplified when Reinhardt named Torbjorn's daughter Brigitte and participated in her upbringing. Following the strike team's disbandment amidst controversy, Torbjorn embarked on various adventures, including encounters with the sentient Bastion unit.

This hero's current affiliation with the reactivated but illegal Overwatch remains shrouded in mystery. It is suggested that he may again take up arms in the fight against evil forces, utilizing his engineering genius and combat expertise to protect a world still in need of heroes.

3) Ana - 62 years old

Ana Amari is a formidable sniper born in 2016 in Cairo, Egypt. She is renowned for playing a pivotal role during the tumultuous Omnic Crisis. Ana's close bond with her daughter Pharah defined her personal life; she even inspired her daughter to follow in her footsteps. Her exceptional skills led her into a fateful sniper duel with Widowmaker, resulting in the loss of her eye.

With the strike team's disbandment, Ana chose to fake her death and adopted the persona of "Shrike." However, she couldn't stay hidden for long, reemerging to combat the sinister forces of Talon. Armed with a biotic rifle, she can heal allies and harm enemies.

Ana reunited with Jack Morrison (Soldier 76) and found support from her daughter Pharah as they waged a renewed battle against Talon, cementing her legacy as a resilient and indispensable member.

2) Reinhardt- 63 years old

Reinhardt Wilhelm, hailing from Stuttgart, Germany, is known for his steadfast commitment to justice and his awe-inspiring high-tech armor. Born in 2015, he became a member of the Crusaders during the Omnic Crisis, wielding energy shields and rocket hammers to defend humanity.

Renowned for his knightly code and distinctive personality, Reinhardt was a vocal advocate for Overwatch but also one of its sternest critics. Despite his forced retirement, he remained unwavering in his dedication to protecting the weak and battling wrongdoers throughout Europe.

Reinhardt's enduring friendship with Torbjorn was forged during their service, making him one of the original six members of the team. He defeated the Dragon gang and reactivated his status as an Overwatch operative, answering his old comrades' recall. Alongside his steadfast companion and squire, Brigitte, Reinhardt's journey is a testament to his unwavering commitment to heroism and the defense of a world in need.

1) Sigma - 64 years old

Sigma, also known as Dr. Siebren de Kuiper, was born in 2014. A brilliant Dutch astrophysicist, he found himself tragically transformed into a living weapon when his ambitious experiment aboard the International Space Station. Spiraling out of control, this accident granted him the ability to manipulate gravity but left his mind fractured and unstable.

Subsequently, the sinister organization Talon intervened, orchestrating a daring operation to break Sigma out of a secretive government facility. Sigma became a powerful weapon in their hands, wielding his gravity-controlling abilities to devastating effect. However, despite his immense power, Sigma's inner turmoil and fractured psyche remain evident, leading him to often speak in a disjointed and unpredictable manner.

Sigma's enigmatic character and the dichotomy between his scientific brilliance and psychological instability make him a compelling and formidable presence in the Overwatch world, adding depth to the game's lore and narrative.