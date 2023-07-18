Top 5 Overwatch 2 team compositions for Ashe

Ashe, the American Gang Leader, is among the essential damage asset in an Overwatch 2 team. Her signature rifle, The Viper, is so lethal that it can shred enemies in the blink of an eye. Her other abilities are quite successful in creating a nuisance on the battlefield. Finding the perfect team composition for Ashe from the roster is quite a difficult task to achieve. However, if we pair her with the proper squad, success will be quite easy.

So, without further ado, let’s take a look at some of the best compositions for Ashe in Overwatch 2.

Note: This listicle is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Ranking the best Ashe team compositions in Overwatch 2

5) D.va + Ashe + Tracer + Kiriko + Lifeweaver

Team comp with D.Va, Ashe, Tracer, Kiriko, and Lifeweaver (Image via Blizzard Entertainment & Sportskeeda)

Tank: D.va

DPS: Ashe + Tracer

Support: Kiriko + Lifeweaver

This team composition revolves around being aggressive, and is primarily used when attacking an objective or pushing a payload in Overwatch 2. Tracer and D.Va’s erratic movements confuse enemies on whom to focus on. With this combination, your team can swiftly eliminate the vital targets to secure a victory.

D.Va is very easy to learn and easy to play with Dive Tank. If someone wants to master the Dive composition from the start, they can start by learning this hero. With her incredible mobility, she can go to higher grounds and draw the enemy’s attention to herself, making them an ideal target for Ashe to kill.

This DPS duo, which includes Ashe, is incredibly complementary. When Ashe takes higher ground for a better sight of the battlefield and eliminate targets smoothly, D.Va. can stay beside her and use her Matrix to block any incoming shots at both of them.

In the meantime, Tracer can sneak into the backline using her Blink and poke enemy Supports until Ashe eliminates them. D.Va’s Ultimate is one of the deadliest in Overwatch 2. When she uses it, her adversaries try to hide them from its field of view. At that point, if Ashe can place her B.O.B. properly, it’ll guarantee a team kill.

Lifeweaver was introduced recently in the Support roster of Overwatch 2. Since then, players are uniquely utilizing him. He can use his ability Life Grip to drag them to a safe position. Ashe can use his platform to ascend to a higher place or to get out of a tight situation. Moreover, Kiriko has the ability to teleport to higher locations that other healers struggle to reach to heal D.Va. or Ashe.

4) Sigma + Ashe + Bastion + Mercy + Baptiste

Team comp with Sigma, Ashe, Bastion, Mercy, and Baptiste (Image via Blizzard Entertainment & Sportskeeda)

Tank: Sigma

DPS: Ashe + Bastion

Support: Mercy + Baptiste

The following squad excels in its defensive capabilities in Overwatch 2. This lineup will fulfill all the criteria if you want to hold an objective or defend any payload. The only drawback of this setup is Bastion’s lack of mobility.

Sigma is one of the most complex Tanks to learn in Overwatch 2. He needs a lot of micromanagement skills to employ his shield alongside his other powers. He can use his Grasp to block those enemy projectiles coming towards his team. It’ll help his team to position themselves in a safe location without hesitation.

This DPS combo is quite skilled at holding an area because they both have high-damage output guns that can shred adversaries into pieces in a matter of seconds. Ashe and Basion can both stay behind while Sigma assists them by providing his Experimental barrier.

Ashe can take higher grounds, whereas Bastion can stay on the ground and deal massive damage. She can use her Dynamite to deal burn damage to enemies, allowing Bastion to finish those low enemies quickly. Meanwhil, Sigma can place his barrier on even higher grounds, so it’s a relief for Ashe. If things go south, she can take the help of his barrier to retreat quickly to the team’s backline.

Mercy is the queen of boosting the overall damage of her team. She can reach higher ground to get in a safe position to play with Ashe. Moreover, Baptiste can put his ultimate barrier in such a place that Ashe and Bastion can finish enemies in no time.

3) Orisa + Ashe + Junkrat + Ana + Zenyatta

Team comp with Orisa, Ashe, Junkrat, Zenyatta, and Ana (Image via Blizzard Entertainment & Sportskeeda)

Tank: Orisa

DPS: Ashe + Junkrat

Support: Ana + Zenyatta

If you are looking for a squad suitable for high-damage output, you’ve come to the right place. The following lineup solely depends on the average damage output from the whole team. Ashe is a DPS queen with her rifle, The Viper, alongside her companion, Junkrat, who can tear up his adversaries with his Rocket launcher.

After a recent mid-season buff, Orisa became hard to kill. Her damage reduction increased from 40% to 50%, making her a meta Tank for this season. Even though Ramattra is a fan-favorite in higher tier lobbies, Orisa is still a frustrating Tank to deal with in lower lobbies of Overwatch 2. She is one of the ideal frontline Tanks capable of leading her team to victory.

Ashe and Junkrat are quite a common but dangerous DPS duo in Overwatch 2. The latter's unpredictable movement and spamming capability really annoy the adversaries. When Ashe uses her Coach gun or Dynamite to give minimal damage, Junkrat can swiftly finish those enemies with his rocket spamming skills. Both he and Ashe are capable of taking high locations to get to a better place.

Zenyatta can place his orb of discord to finish off their rivals quickly. However, Ana has to do a lot of things like throwing Biotic grenades and focusing on Orisa, Ashe, and Junkrat. Zenyatta do a very minimal amount of healing, but his discord orb can change the tide towards them.

2) Zarya + Ashe + Genji + Mercy + Ana

Team comp with Zarya, Ashe, Genji, Mercy, and Ana (Image via Blizzard Entertainment & Sportskeeda)

Tank: Zara

DPS: Ashe + Genji

Support: Mercy + Ana

The composition maintains a proper harmony between Ashe and Genji. Its primary objective is to wreak havoc and disruption on the battlefield.

Zarya is the great frontline Tank of Overwatch 2 with a massive health pool. She can also provide a shield to her teammates, making them invulnerable for a couple of seconds. Her Ultimate Gravitation surge can turn the tide for the game to their side.

After combining their distinct skills, Ashe and Genji can create nightmares for the enemy squad. Ashe is a beast when finishing off a low-health pool target. But if she is unable to act, Genji is on hand to finish her task with a little slash with his Blade. Ashe can place herself into higher spots with the help of her Coach gun to get a better view of the battlefield. If players combine her Ultimate B.O.B. with Zarya’s Ultimate, it creates quite a spectacle.

Mercy and Ana are one of the classic Support duos in Overwatch 2. In the combination, Ana can stay in the back and focus on Zarya and Genji from a long distance. She can give her Nano-boost to B.O.B. to create mayhem inside the arena. On the other hand, Mercy can focus on pocketing Ashe alongside Genji to win those crucial team fights comfortably.

1) Ramattra + Ashe + Pharah + Kiriko + Mercy

Team comp with Ramattra, Ashe, Pharah, Kiriko, and Mercy (Image via Blizzard Entertainment & Sportskeeda)

Tank: Ramattra

DPS: Ashe + Pharah

Support: Kiriko + Mercy

This squad is one of the most balanced compositions for Ashe. It has her ground support from the backline of her team and aerial support from Pharah. And in front of them is a massive body of Ramattra which can absorb a tonne of damage.

Ramattra is the newest addition to the Tank category of Overwatch 2. Despite being encountered by a series of nerfs in season 3, he is still recognized as one of the overpowered Tanks added by the devs of Overwatch 2. His Omnic form creates a nuisance and damages his adversaries heavily, making them a prime target for Ashe to finish.

Ashe and Pharah are the formidable DPS duo in Overwatch 2. Players usually stay on the backline of a team to give colossal damage to enemies utilizing the Viper gun. She can also help her Support players by eliminating any incoming flank threats. Ashe can also use her Coach gun to knock back the threats to a vulnerable position.

On the other hand, Pharah causes chaos with her rocket from above, which really annoys her adversaries. The 5-second burn damage from Ashe’s dynamite significantly helps Ramattra and Pharah finish off their targets swiftly.

Kiriko and Mercy are assisting them in this utter chaos, with the former serving as the main Support in this comp. She can only focus on Ramattra and help others with her Suzu to cleanse any negative effects. However, Mercy can pocket both Ashe to utilize her Viper to its fullest.

To check out some cosmetics, click here to see the Poolside Bundle. And if you want to know more about team composition then stay tuned to Sportskeeda.