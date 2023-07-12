Top 5 Overwatch 2 team compositions for Cassidy

Cassidy, a Bounty Hunter in Overwatch 2, is a lethal opponent to go up against in the game. He can kill a target from a long distance and dominate the battlefield with his abilities, making him an invaluable asset to any team. Pairing him up with the right composition of heroes can be challenging, but it is crucial to achieve victory for the team.

This article lists some of the best compositions for Cassidy in Overwatch 2.

Ranking the best Cassidy team compositions in Overwatch 2

5) D.Va + Cassidy + Reaper + Brigitte + Kiriko

Tank: D.Va

DPS: Cassidy + Reaper

Support: Brigitte + Kiriko

This team combination revolves around diving directly into the backline of the enemy squad. However, this lineup’s main drawback is Cassidy’s lack of mobility.

Cassidy and Reaper are a formidable duo in Overwatch 2. They are capable of doing massive damage across the board. Cassidy can stay in the back with the Supports to help them from any incoming flankers and pick off enemies with his exceptional precision and tremendous damage. Meanwhile, Reaper can use his Wraith form to flank the enemies and finish off low-health opponents.

D.va is one of the best Dive Tanks to learn in Overwatch 2. She has great mobility, and when Cassidy is using his ultimate, she can use her Matrix to block any upcoming projectiles from adversaries.

Meanwhile, Kiriko can teleport to higher grounds or any of the positions that other Supports struggle to reach. She can serve as a primary healer for the squad, and when necessary, she can also teleport to places to use her Protection Suzu. However, it should be noted that this makes her vulnerable for a couple of seconds.

Brigitte and Reaper, on the other hand, can take care of close-range fights for the team by combining their abilities.

4) Junkerqueen + Cassidy + Junkrat + Kiriko + Lucio

Tank: Junkerqueen

DPS: Cassidy + Junkrat

Support: Kiriko + Lucio

This team composition features Junkerqueen, the first-ever Tank launched in Overwatch 2. The hero's Jagged Blade and Carnage can deal massive damage to enemies over time.

Cassidy’s long-range accuracy, combined with Junkrat’s movement, can be a real nuisance for adversaries. Junkrat can sit in the backline and spam grenades, while Cassidy can move into the enemy backline and poke them from behind. An ordinary player will struggle to implement this combo as it requires them to play slightly out of their comfort zone and to adopt a flanking playstyle.

Kiriko and Lucio are the Support duo for this team composition. Kiriko can act as a primary Support, using her Suzu to negate any bad effects on her allies, while Lucio can provide a speed boost and improve mobility, allowing the squad to easily engage or disengage.

3) Ramattra + Cassidy + Pharah + Mercy + Baptiste

Tank: Ramattra

DPS: Cassidy + Pharah

Support: Mercy + Baptiste

This Overwatch 2 team composition maintains a balance between Cassidy’s long-range precision and Pharah's airborne capability.

Ramattra, one of the most overpowered Tanks in the game, is another important hero in this lineup. His Omnic form can be a nightmare for the enemy team. He can deal massive damage per punch, making enemies an easy target for Cassidy to finish.

Cassidy and Pharah are one of the most dangerous DPS pairings in Overwatch 2. Cassidy can pick off targets from a long distance using his Peacekeeper. While he can poke the enemies by staying in the back, Pharah and Mercy can stay airborne and annoy adversaries as much as possible while shredding low-health enemies within seconds.

Meanwhile, Mercy’s damage boost magnifies the effects of Cassidy, Pharah, and Baptiste. Cassidy can shoot through Baptiste’s ultimate and shred any enemy immediately.

2) Zarya + Cassidy + Genji + Mercy + Lifeweaver

Tank: Zarya

DPS: Cassidy + Genji

Support: Mercy + Lifeweaver

This team composition focuses on creating chaos and disruption on the battlefield of Overwatch 2. With Zarya’s barriers, Cassidy’s heavy damage output, and Genji’s slashing blade, this lineup is one of the most lethal in the game.

Zarya can offer her projected barriers to both of the team's DPS heroes, particularly Cassidy, helping him get out of any situation smoothly. Any hero in a compromising position can use these barriers to escape.

Cassidy can deal colossal damage to adversaries, while Genji can straight-dive into the backline and disrupt it. Gravitation Surge, Zarya’s ultimate, can immobilize enemies and gather them within a small area. It can also be used in tandem with Cassidy’s Dead Eye or Genji’s Dragonblade to bag easy eliminations.

Mercy can offer a damage boost to Cassidy from a decent distance so that he can use his Peacekeeper. Meanwhile, Lifeweaver can serve as the primary Support by providing healing. His platform can lift Cassidy to a decent height, from where he can get a clear view of the battlefield and finish off the enemies without being in their line of sight.

1) Reinhardt + Cassidy + Echo + Mercy + Ana

Tank: Reinhardt

DPS: Cassidy + Echo

Support: Mercy + Ana

This team composition revolves around Reinhardt’s barrier. Reinhardt can use his shield to protect his teammates from any upcoming projectiles. His Fire strikes deal 100 damage to adversaries, making them a prime target for Cassidy and Echo to finish off.

The team can rely on Cassidy and Echo for both ground and airborne support. Cassidy can stay behind Reinhardt’s shield while doing colossal damage to enemies, while Echo can stay in the air and create chaos from above. When Cassidy is utilizing his ultimate Dead Eye, Reinhardt can guard him from attacks.

Mercy and Ana form one of the most effective Support combos in Overwatch 2. Ana can stay at the back and focus only on Reinhardt from a distance, while Mercy can help Cassidy and Echo utilize their ability to their fullest.

For more Overwatch 2 team-composition-related articles, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

