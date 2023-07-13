Overwatch 2 Item Shop rotation (July 11): Lifeguard Mercy, Poolside bundle, and more

Overwatch 2 is a free-to-play fast-paced FPS shooter. It contains a plethora of Heroes, with each having a collection of jaw-dropping skins and cosmetics to choose from. There is no place other than the in-game item shop offering those stunning skins. It is the most exciting part of Overwatch 2. It holds numerous skins for a limited time, alongside countless cool emotes with other content.
This week's shop rotation contains a few surprises, including a brand new Lifeguard Mercy Bundle and various other Hero skins.
What does Overwatch 2’s July 11 Item Shop rotation offer?
The Item shop rotation of Overwatch 2 through July 11 has brought a plethora of appealing skins for players to acquire, including those regarding the Summer Games 2023. These skins will be available for a limited time till June 18, 2023.
There is no doubt that the Season 5 of Overwatch 2 offered its player base numerous well-crafted skins in its battle pass alongside its Item shop. So, let’s not waste any time and delve into this week’s shop rotation and what it has to offer to its fans.
Lifeguard Mercy bundle: Price, contents, and more
This week’s main attraction of the Item shop is this Lifeguard Mercy bundle. It’s available for a cost of 2600 Overwatch Coins.
This legendary bundle consists of these items:
- Lifeguard Mercy Skin
- Highlight Intro: Rescue Run
- Weapon Charm: Lifebuoy
- Sprays: Lifebuoy
Poolside bundle: Price, contents, and more
The Poolside Bundle is also a fan favorite. It consists of a classic skin Overwatch offers during every Summer Games event. This bundle contains a plethora of items and is available for a price of 1650 Overwatch coins. It contains the following:
- Poolside Skin
- Highlight Intro: Target Practice
- Voice Line: ‘I’ll Get In The Pool’
- Player Icons: Flamingo Floatie, Poolside
- Spray: Poolside
Ritzy Cassidy Bundle: Price, contents, and more
An Epic rarity Cassidy Skin, alongside a bundle, is also available in the item shop for 1100 Overwatch coins. The bundle includes:
- Ritzy Skin
- Name Card: Ritzy
- Voice Line: ‘Not Hearing Any Sense’
Sand Castle Bastion bundle: Price, contents, and more
The Sand Castle Bastion Bundle includes an Epic skin for Bastion paired with a highlight intro. It costs players only 900 Overwatch coins.
- Sand Castle Bastion Skin
- Highlight Intro: Reconfigure
Ice Cream Orisa bundle: Price, contents, and more
Overwatch has introduced this Epic rarity Orisa skin after a long period. This bundle also costs 900 Overwatch coins. This bundle consists of the following:
- Ice Cream Orisa Skin
- Highlight Intro: Goalkeeper
Sunset Pharah bundle: Price, contents, and more
Like every other Summer Games event in Overwatch 2, the devs have included the Sunset Pharah Bundle in the item shop. This bundle is available for 1000 Overwatch coins. It contains:
- Sunset Skin
- Highlight Intro: Slam Dunk
- Player Icon: Sunset
- Spray: Sunset Soar
Scuba Bundle: Price, contents, and more
The Scuba Bundle is undoubtedly one of the best additions to this week’s marketplace. This bundle consists of Legendary skin for Sigma, a player icon, and a spray. It contains:
- Scuba Skin
- Player Icon: Scuba
- Spray: Scuba
