Overwatch 2 Item Shop rotation (July 11): Lifeguard Mercy, Poolside bundle, and more

Overwatch 2 is a free-to-play fast-paced FPS shooter. It contains a plethora of Heroes, with each having a collection of jaw-dropping skins and cosmetics to choose from. There is no place other than the in-game item shop offering those stunning skins. It is the most exciting part of Overwatch 2. It holds numerous skins for a limited time, alongside countless cool emotes with other content.

This week's shop rotation contains a few surprises, including a brand new Lifeguard Mercy Bundle and various other Hero skins.

What does Overwatch 2’s July 11 Item Shop rotation offer?

Overwatch Cavalry @OWCavalry



Joining the fun in the sun with Lifeguard Mercy is a host of Overwatch 1 Summer Games skins, some previously exclusive, and a brand new Cassidy epic!



The Item shop rotation of Overwatch 2 through July 11 has brought a plethora of appealing skins for players to acquire, including those regarding the Summer Games 2023. These skins will be available for a limited time till June 18, 2023.

There is no doubt that the Season 5 of Overwatch 2 offered its player base numerous well-crafted skins in its battle pass alongside its Item shop. So, let’s not waste any time and delve into this week’s shop rotation and what it has to offer to its fans.

Lifeguard Mercy bundle: Price, contents, and more

Lifeguard Mercy Bundle (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This week’s main attraction of the Item shop is this Lifeguard Mercy bundle. It’s available for a cost of 2600 Overwatch Coins.

This legendary bundle consists of these items:

Lifeguard Mercy Skin

Highlight Intro: Rescue Run

Weapon Charm: Lifebuoy

Sprays: Lifebuoy

Poolside bundle: Price, contents, and more

Poolside Bundle (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Poolside Bundle is also a fan favorite. It consists of a classic skin Overwatch offers during every Summer Games event. This bundle contains a plethora of items and is available for a price of 1650 Overwatch coins. It contains the following:

Poolside Skin

Highlight Intro: Target Practice

Voice Line: ‘I’ll Get In The Pool’

Player Icons: Flamingo Floatie, Poolside

Spray: Poolside

Ritzy Cassidy Bundle: Price, contents, and more

Ritzy Cassidy Bundle (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

An Epic rarity Cassidy Skin, alongside a bundle, is also available in the item shop for 1100 Overwatch coins. The bundle includes:

Ritzy Skin

Name Card: Ritzy

Voice Line: ‘Not Hearing Any Sense’

Sand Castle Bastion bundle: Price, contents, and more

Sand Castle Bastion Bundle (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Sand Castle Bastion Bundle includes an Epic skin for Bastion paired with a highlight intro. It costs players only 900 Overwatch coins.

Sand Castle Bastion Skin

Highlight Intro: Reconfigure

Ice Cream Orisa bundle: Price, contents, and more

Ice Cream Orisa Bundle (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Overwatch has introduced this Epic rarity Orisa skin after a long period. This bundle also costs 900 Overwatch coins. This bundle consists of the following:

Ice Cream Orisa Skin

Highlight Intro: Goalkeeper

Sunset Pharah bundle: Price, contents, and more

Sunset Pharah Bundle (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Like every other Summer Games event in Overwatch 2, the devs have included the Sunset Pharah Bundle in the item shop. This bundle is available for 1000 Overwatch coins. It contains:

Sunset Skin

Highlight Intro: Slam Dunk

Player Icon: Sunset

Spray: Sunset Soar

Scuba Bundle: Price, contents, and more

Scuba Bundle (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Scuba Bundle is undoubtedly one of the best additions to this week’s marketplace. This bundle consists of Legendary skin for Sigma, a player icon, and a spray. It contains:

Scuba Skin

Player Icon: Scuba

Spray: Scuba

