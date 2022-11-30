Best crosshair and DPI settings for Widowmaker in Overwatch 2

In Overwatch 2, crosshairs are essential to a player's setup. But these settings can be confusing and frustrating for newer players. Those who wish to create the ideal crosshair for Overwatch 2's sniping menace, Widowmaker, in particular, may find better clarity through this article.

Widowmaker is a complicated character. You should ensure that the crosshair is best-suited to take clean headshots as Widowmaker demands absolute control. The crosshair shouldn't be too small, as specialists may struggle to see it at a distance.

Experimenting with the crosshair for Widowmaker in Overwatch 2 is ideal

Widowmaker is a unique DPS hero who demands accuracy. Players should use Widowmaker as the ultimate one-shot hero, capable of annihilating an enemy team, giving no scope for retaliation. This can be done through intricate knowledge of each map.

Although the sniper version of the rifle is the most potent of the two types, Widowmaker's sniper is more of an automatic rifle that causes more damage when it powers up after a few seconds. Even though the short-range rifle is infamously imprecise, its spread makes it difficult to pin down an opponent despite high theoretical damage output.

As most seasoned Overwatch players know, Widowmaker requires practice. While there is considerable freedom for players in the kit, precision hits are the goal. Else, the character will not deliver to the optimum potential.

Compared to most other heroes, Widowmaker's crosshair has a smaller dot. Along the smaller surrounding lines, this helps players locate the center of the target. Using this information, players can choose the ideal location to shoot a target.

Players should aim for an enemy's head. Place the crosshair on an enemy's body without filling the entire area if the dot is small. Players can also reference the outer lines.

The precise parameters needed to create this crosshair for Widowmaker in Overwatch 2 can be found below:

Type: Crosshairs

Show Accuracy: Off

Color: Player preference

Thickness: 1

Crosshair Length: 10

Center Gap: 0

Opacity: 100%

Outline Opacity: 0%

Dot Size: 3

Dot Opacity: 0%

Scale with Resolution: On

Experimenting with these settings to tailor them to your playstyle is advisable. Enter a custom game that focuses on aim training. This will help you finesse shots and become more precise on the field. Employ targeted aim training custom games to master Widowmaker's sniper weapon. Note that this isn't going to be easy. An eDPI of around 400 is ideal for Widowmaker. This is a tough ask for most players, but it's not impossible.

These custom games are excellent for familiarizing yourself with a specific crosshair setting and making minor tweaks to the game style. Widowmaker players must be patient and work with the character to improve their hold on it. This is a fantastic hero to use in battle, one that demolishes the enemy.

