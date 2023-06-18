5 best Overwatch 2 heroes to counter Brigitte

In the world of Overwatch 2, victory relies heavily on strategic hero selection and countering the opposing team's composition. Brigitte is one hero who can turn the tide of team fights with her tanky support abilities. However, it's essential to identify heroes who can effectively neutralize her kit to secure an advantage against her team.

From sharpshooters to crowd control specialists, these heroes bring unique abilities that disrupt Brigitte's playstyle, limiting her impact on the battlefield. By familiarizing yourself with these counters and incorporating them into your team strategy, you can gain the upper hand in your encounters with Brigitte and guide your team to victory in Overwatch 2.

In this article, we will explore five heroes in Overwatch 2 who possess the tools to counter Brigitte.

Best Overwatch 2 Heroes to counter Brigitte

1) Ashe

Ashe, with her sharpshooting skills and long-range hitscan capabilities, can effectively keep Brigitte at bay. Her Viper rifle allows her to outmaneuver Brigitte's short-ranged attacks, maintaining a safe distance while dealing consistent damage. Ashe's arsenal includes powerful tools that make her a formidable counter to Brigitte.

One of her key assets is the dynamite, which inflicts area-of-effect damage, putting Brigitte in a difficult position. Ashe's ultimate ability, B.O.B., proves invaluable in diverting Brigitte's attention away from her team. As Brigitte focuses on dealing with B.O.B., Ashe's allies can seize the opportunity to gain a tactical advantage, tipping the scales in their favor.

2) Junkrat

Junkrat, the explosive demolitionist, thrives in chaos and poses a considerable threat to Brigitte. His grenades and Concussion Mines can bypass her shield and deal substantial damage, overwhelming her defenses. Junkrat's Steel Trap can immobilize Brigitte, leaving her vulnerable to his relentless assault.

His ultimate ability, RIP-Tire, can be used to swiftly eliminate or force Brigitte to use her resources defensively, preventing her from effectively supporting her teammates.

3) Mei

Mei, the frosty disruptor, excels in crowd control and isolating key targets. Her Endothermic Blaster can freeze Brigitte, rendering her helpless for a short duration and allowing Mei or her teammates to secure the kill.

Mei's Ice Wall ability is particularly effective in separating Brigitte from her team, isolating her and minimizing her impact in team fights. Furthermore, Mei's ultimate, Blizzard, can immobilize Brigitte and force her to use her abilities reactively, disrupting her ability to support her allies effectively.

4) Sombra

Sombra, the elusive hacker, provides a unique set of skills. Her Hack ability can disable Brigitte's abilities, leaving her vulnerable and significantly reducing her effectiveness as a frontline support hero.

Sombra can also scout for health packs to deny Brigitte valuable healing resources and hack health packs near crucial chokepoints, limiting Brigitte's survivability and sustainability. Sombra's ultimate, EMP, can disable Brigitte's Rally, nullifying its armor-granting effects for her team and turning the tide of battle.

5) Pharah

Pharah, the aerial menace in Overwatch 2, dominates the skies and poses a constant threat to Brigitte and her team. Pharah's vertical mobility allows her to rain down rockets on Brigitte, bypassing her shield and dealing substantial damage. Brigitte's limited vertical mobility exposes her vulnerability to Pharah's relentless assault from the skies.

Furthermore, Pharah's Concussive Blast serves as a potent tool to disrupt Brigitte's positioning. By displacing her and causing her to regroup with her team, valuable time is wasted, leaving Brigitte susceptible to follow-up attacks. Pharah's dominance over the skies creates a challenging dilemma for the opposing hero.

Countering Brigitte in Overwatch 2 requires strategic hero selection and coordination. Ashe, Junkrat, Mei, Sombra, and Pharah offer unique abilities that can dismantle Brigitte's defenses and neutralize her impact on the battlefield.

Whether through long-range precision, explosives, crowd control, or disruption, these heroes provide teams with the tools needed to overcome Brigitte's formidable presence.

By capitalizing on these counters, players can gain a significant advantage and pave the way for victory in their encounters with Brigitte in Overwatch 2.

Poll : 0 votes