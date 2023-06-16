5 best Overwatch 2 heroes to counter Mei

Mei, known as the Ice Queen in Overwatch 2, possesses formidable crowd control abilities and can quickly turn the tide of battle in her favor. However, with careful hero selection and strategic gameplay, she can be effectively countered. By mastering these heroes, players can effectively counter Mei with ease.

In this article, we delve into the top five Overwatch 2 heroes that excel at neutralizing Mei's freezing powers, providing players with an edge when facing off against this frosty adversary.

Reaper, Pharah, and three more counter heroes for Mei in Overwatch 2

1) Reaper

Reaper, the relentless and deadly DPS hero, proves to be a natural foil to Mei. With his dual shotguns, Reaper can quickly eliminate her before she has a chance to freeze him.

Reaper's Wraith ability allows him to escape Mei's freezing spray, granting him the upper hand in close-quarters combat. Additionally, his passive ability, The Reaping, enables him to regain health with each enemy eliminated, giving him a sustained advantage against her slower damage output.

2) Pharah

Pharah, the aerial DPS hero armed with a rocket launcher and jetpack, possesses a distinct advantage over Mei - vertical mobility. Taking to the skies, Pharah can rain rockets down upon Mei from above, using her aerial dominance to make it challenging for Mei to freeze accurately or escape her barrage.

With the ability to hover and maneuver swiftly, Pharah forces Mei to constantly adjust her aim, disrupting her effectiveness and limiting her freezing potential.

3) Roadhog

Roadhog, the hulking tank armed with a devastating hook and impressive self-healing capabilities, presents a significant threat to Mei's freezing tactics. Roadhog's hook ability can easily disrupt her positioning, pulling her into the midst of the battle and exposing her to focused fire from teammates.

With his formidable health pool and the ability to heal himself with Take a Breather, Roadhog can withstand Mei's freezing attempts while dishing out substantial damage. Should Mei attempt to freeze Roadhog, he can utilize his Whole Hog ultimate to push her away and prevent her from freezing his allies.

4) Sombra

Sombra, the stealthy hacker hero, is a constant thorn in Mei's icy side. With her Hack ability, Sombra can render Mei defenseless by disabling her abilities, preventing her from freezing enemies, or using Cryo-Freeze to heal or escape.

Sombra's translocator allows her to quickly reposition and ambush Mei from unexpected angles, catching her off guard and capitalizing on her vulnerabilities. Furthermore, Sombra's ultimate ability, EMP, can nullify Mei's abilities and those of nearby enemies, significantly reducing her impact in team fights.

5) Ashe

Ashe, the sharpshooting DPS hero equipped with a lever-action rifle and explosive dynamite, excels at countering Mei from a safe distance. Her superior range allows her to stay outside Mei's freezing reach while consistently landing headshots with her highly accurate rifle.

Moreover, Ashe's dynamite ability can force Mei to rely on Cryo-Freeze for survival, leaving her vulnerable to follow-up attacks from Ashe or her teammates. With proper positioning and careful aim, Ashe can dismantle Mei's icy defenses and provide critical firepower to her team.

While Mei's freezing powers may initially appear overwhelming, utilizing the strengths of these five Overwatch 2 heroes can turn the tide of battle in your favor. Reaper's close-range burst damage, Pharah's aerial superiority, Roadhog's disruptive tankiness, Sombra's disabling hacks, and Ashe's long-range precision provide players with powerful tools to overcome the Ice Queen's freezing powers in Overwatch 2.

However, countering Mei requires more than just hero selection; it demands understanding her strengths and weaknesses. Her primary weapon, the Endothermic Blaster, slows and freezes enemies, leaving them vulnerable to her icicle shots. Her Cryo-Freeze ability grants her temporary invulnerability and self-healing, while Ice Wall provides both defensive and offensive utility. To effectively counter Mei, players must exploit her vulnerabilities and deny her the opportunity to control the battlefield in Overwatch 2.

By mastering the heroes listed above and employing effective strategies, players can turn Mei's icy control into a mere frosty inconvenience, securing victory for their team in Overwatch 2's intense battles.

