Top 5 Overwatch 2 team compositions for Winston

Winston is one of the best Dive Tanks in the history of Overwatch 2. Mastering this scientist is quite a hard task, and so is pairing him up with particular Heroes to achieve flawless victory. He is admired for his ability to wreak havoc in the rival backline, and his agility and mobility make it hard for the enemy team to kill him.

If you are a Winston main or have him on your team, here are some of the best team compositions you can use to grind your way through the top of the leaderboard.

Ranking the best Winston team compositions in Overwatch 2

5) Winston+Tracer+Soldier76+Moira+Mercy

Tank: Winston

DPS: Tracer + Soldier76

Support: Moira + Mercy

The following composition is primarily centered on diving tactics. Winston is considered one of the best Dive tanks of all time in Overwatch 2. Tracer can use her Blink to destabilize the enemy backline, and Winston can use his jump pack to plunge right onto it.

Soldier76 can use his mobility to run through the map, or he can stay in the backline alongside Mercy, who can pocket him to create chaos. On the other hand, Moira serves as a third DPS in the team, but she can also heal nearby teammates occasionally.

4) Winston+Reaper+Bastion+Kiriko+Lifeweaver

Tank: Winston

DPS: Reaper + Bastion

Support: Kiriko + Lifeweaver

Winston and Reaper’s diving and flanking abilities are crucial for this Overwatch 2 composition. Because both of them need to pick a target from the enemy team and rush it, this tactic requires a little more communication. When Bastion is in his turret form, the potential strength of a team increases significantly. He tends to stay in the backline and deal colossal damage.

Lifeweaver can lift Bastion to high ground or pull him to a safe space. Winston’s Primal Rage can be paired with Kiriko’s Kitsune Rush to create a massacre inside the battlefield.

3) Winston+Genji+Mei+Zenyatta+Lucio

Tank: Winston

DPS: Genji + Mei

Support: Zenyatta + Lucio

The composition is ideal for push maps, which are being introduced for the first time in Overwatch 2. Genji and Mei can cause havoc inside the arena by using their unique combination of skills. Winston and Genji can annoy enemies by swooping down to their backline and securing a kill with the help of Lucio’s speed boost.

Furthermore, Mei can slow down enemies with her Blaster, making them a prime target for Genji to slash. Zenyatta’s Discord Orb can boost the overall damage output from the team.

2) Winston+Junkrat+Cassidy+Baptiste+Zenyatta

Tank: Winston

DPS: Junkrat + Cassidy

Support: Baptiste + Zenyatta

This composition mainly excels in holding an area while defending in Overwatch 2. A wild Winston can jump into the enemy's backline and poke them. He can also provide shields to them during engagements, and his Primal Rage initiates lethal combos with Junkrat’s RIP-tire or Cassidy’s High Noon.

Baptiste can provide a handsome amount of healing by placing himself in a higher and safer location. The Discord orb from Zenyatta boosts damage output, making it hard for their adversaries to withstand their synchronized assault.

1) Winston+Pharah+Sojourn+Mercy+Ana

Tank: Winston

DPS: Pharah + Sojourn

Support: Mercy + Ana

This composition utilizes the synergy between Sojourn and Pharah to dish out massive amounts of damage. Since there is a Mercy available in the team, Pharah and Sojourn will get an ample damage boost to shred enemies, and Winston can plunge right onto those targets to help them.

If things suddenly go wrong, he can shield Mercy and Ana's Support duo. Moreover, Ana can place herself beyond enemy sight and heal her teammates from a distance.

