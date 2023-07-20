Top 5 Overwatch 2 team compositions for Sigma

Getting the right team composition for a particular Hero is essential for a fast-paced FPS like Overwatch 2. The true heir of Overwatch started its new journey with a 5v5 single-Tank meta. Hence, Tank is a crucial role to play, but choosing the wrong Hero might cost you a game. So if you want to climb that rank ladder with the proper grind, Sigma pretty much fulfills the criteria of a frontline Solo Tank.

Sigma, the former Scientist, is one of the Veteran Tank heroes in Overwatch 2. He can throw his Hyperspeheres and Accretion abilities to damage and concuss his adversaries. Players need a lot of micromanagement to master Sigma's abilities. However, once mastered, it will be a cakewalk for them.

So, let’s not waste any time and delve into some of the best team compositions regarding Sigma.

Disclaimer: The team compositions are subjective and solely reflect the author’s opinion.

Ranking the best Sigma team compositions in Overwatch 2

5) Sigma + Symettra + Soldier76 + Mercy + Moira

Team composition for Sigma, Symmetra, Soldier76, Mercy, and Moira (Image via Sportskeeda and Blizzard Entertainment)

Tank: Sigma

Sigma DPS: Symmetra + Soldier76

Symmetra + Soldier76 Support: Mercy + Moira

Sigma can do colossal damage alongside Symmetra and Soldier 76. After observing the lineup by now, anyone can tell that this squad solely depends on the average damage output from the team.

Symmetra’s kit allows her to excel at a close distance. Helping her will be Sigma with his Hyperspheres and Accretion. As Sigma lacks in mobility, Symmetra can provide her teleporter for him to reach places before his adversaries. It also may help him to get onto the higher grounds for a better view of the battlefield. Soldier76 is one of the best hitscan heroes in Overwatch 2. He can flank enemies or stay in the backline to give massive damage while Symmetra and Sigma deal with the close-range players.

Mercy can pocket and heal both Soldier and Symmetra simultaneously, allowing them to deal ample damage to their adversaries to secure a flawless win. However, Moira tends to play as a primary healer, as her Healing orbs are sufficient for healing the whole squad. Furthermore, she can also act as a 3rd DPS character, as most Moira players are notorious in the Overwatch 2 community for that.

4) Sigma + Junkrat + Mei + Kiriko + Brigitte

Team composition for Sigma, Junkrat, Mei, Kiriko, and Brigitte (Image via Sportskeeda and Blizzard Entertainment)

Tank: Sigma

Sigma DPS: Junkrat + Mei

Junkrat + Mei Support: Kiriko + Brigitte

This lineup is unbeatable in close-range combats. It comprises some of the best close combat specialists who can fight alongside Sigma. His Kinetic Grasp allows him to absorb the incoming projectiles from the enemy side to keep those Heroes safe.

Mei and Junkrat both can wreak mayhem inside the arena of Overwatch 2. Mei’s ultimate works pretty well with Sigma's Gravity Flux. When they fall after being lifted by Sigma's ultimate, they will either be quickly finished by the progressive damage of the Blizzard or, after being frozen, they will become an easy target for Sigma to use his primary fire or Accretion on. The same can be done with Junkrat. Those elevated enemies render an easy target for Junkrat’s RIP-tyre.

Kiriko serves as the primary Support for this composition. She can keep up with the erratic movement of the Australian mad lad and others. Moreover, Brigitte can cooperate with Mei at close range to secure some easy kills.

3) Sigma + Sombra + Ashe + Lifeweaver + Kiriko

Team composition for Sigma, Sombra, Ashe, Kiriko, and Lifeweaver (Image via Sportskeeda and Blizzard Entertainment)

Tank: Sigma

Sigma DPS: Sombra + Ashe

Sombra + Ashe Support: Lifeweaver + Kiriko

This squad is a little unconventional to play in Overwatch 2. Usually, both DPS complement each other with their damage inputs in different compositions, but Sombra opts for out-of-the-box gameplay.

Ashe serves as the main DPS for this composition of Overwatch 2. She can create chaos on the battlefield with her Viper rifle. If a Sigma player and Ashe time both Ultimates B.O.B & Graviaion Flux properly, B.O.B can finish off the adversaries, who are stuck and lifted by the Flux in the nick of time. Sigma may also take down the enemies getting burn damage from Ashe’s Dynamite. Moreover, Sombra can use her ability to be invisible and dive into the enemy backline and hack them, which renders them a prime target for the living weapon of Talon.

Lifeweaver is the perfect choice for this combination alongside Kiriko. If things go wrong in between a fight, he can pull his allies back to a safe location and may provide a Platform for Sigma to reach higher ground. Kiriko, on the other hand, serves as the primary Support and uses her Suzu to remove any incoming harmful effects.

2) Sigma + Bastion + Sojourn + Ana + Baptiste

Team composition for Sigma, Bastion, Sojourn, Ana, and Baptiste (Image via Sportskeeda and Blizzard Entertainment)

Tank: Sigma

Sigma DPS: Bastion + Sojourn

Bastion + Sojourn Support: Ana + Baptiste

This following lineup mainly excels in defense. Sigma can provide his Experimental barrier to protect low-mobility characters like Ana, Bastion, and Batiste.

Bastion and Sojourn are one of the formidable DPS duo of Overwatch 2. Even though Bastion lacks mobility, Sojourn can compensate for it. A team’s potential power is substantially higher when a Bastion is in his turret form. So, Sigma tends to provide his Barrier to Bastion while he is doing a nuisance in that form. However, Sojourn can use her mobility to get to higher grounds to get a better overview of the battlefield and act accordingly.

Ana and Baptiste are the perfect Support duo for this composition of Overwatch 2. With the help of Ana’s nano-boost, Sigma can literally shred enemies into pieces and simultaneously takes less damage, making him hard to kill. On the other hand, Baptise can supply his Amplification Matrix barrier, through which Sigma and Bastion can rip-up enemies.

1) Sigma + Genji + Pharah + Mercy + Ana

Team composition for Sigma, Genji, Pharah, Mercy, and Ana (Image via Sportskeeda and Blizzard Entertainment)

Tank: Sigma

Sigma DPS: Genji + Pharah

Genji + Pharah Support: Mercy + Ana

This is the most complimentary squad for Sigma. It maintains a proper balance between Genji and Pharah. Supporting them from behind, one of the prevalent combos in Overwatch history, Mercy and Ana.

Genji and Pharah are one of the deadliest DPS duo of Overwatch 2. Sigma’s Gravitational flux makes the targets vulnerable to Genji to kill in a swift blow. He can shred low-health enemies with his blade within a blink of an eye. So, after getting hit by Sigma’s Accretion, the enemy becomes a prime target for Genji to slash. Pharah can stay airborne and annoy the adversaries from a safe distance and height. Sadly, there is no notable team synergy between her and Sigma. However, the enemies repeatedly getting hit by Sigma’s Hyperspheres render as the primary target for Pharah to kill with a single blow.

Mercy can stay airborne or in higher spots with Pharah throughout the round, which makes her a hard target to hit. On the other hand, Ana can place herself beyond the enemy’s eyes and may provide an ample amount of healing to keep the Tank alive.

If you want to know more about team compositions in Overwatch 2, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.