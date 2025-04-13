100 funny Schedule 1 names in 2025

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Modified Apr 13, 2025 20:07 GMT
Here are some funny Schedule 1 names you can keep (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TVGS)
Here are some funny Schedule 1 names you can use (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // TVGS)

Schedule 1 continues to grow in popularity, thanks to some hilarious memes shared on social media and certain controversies surrounding it. The game currently has an Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam, with over 100,000 reviews in less than a month. One of the first steps before you start cooking, dealing, and rising to the top is choosing an in-game name for yourself.

To help you out, here are 100 hilarious name recommendations you could consider for your character in Schedule 1.

What are good Schedule 1 names?

Before proceeding, note that once you enter a name, it cannot be changed later. The game does not currently allow renaming, so be sure to pick your appropriate alias.

Choose a unique name (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // TVGS)
Choose a unique name (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // TVGS)

Here are some of the funniest Schedule 1 names based on pop culture and various in-game references:

  • Walter Dripman
  • Baked Heisenberg
  • M*th Damon
  • Pablo Escobored
  • El Chapop
  • Saul Gone
  • Dr. DopeLittle
  • Tony Spliffano
  • Weedus Maximus
  • Snorty McSnortface
  • Chill Clinton
  • Snoop Fogg
  • Gus Slaying
  • Dwayne “The Rock” Smuggler
  • MC Mollys
  • Captain Crack
  • Narco Polo
  • Chief Spliff
  • Litre Wayne
  • Rick Rollin’
  • OG Simpson
  • Buzzed Lightyear
  • Mary Juana Montana
  • Hash Ketchum
  • Crystal M*thany
  • Cloud Daddy
  • Notorious B.A.G.
  • Blunt Force Trauma
  • Harry Pot
  • Big Bong Theorist
  • Kushington Post
  • Baggie Smalls
  • Bud Lightyear
  • Dealer Swift
  • Puke Skywalker
  • Dope Marley
  • Baggie G
  • Zip Daddy
  • P Granddaddy
  • Crumb Lord
  • Smackenzie
  • BakeMyDay
  • Skrrt Cobain
  • Plugz Bunny
  • Cuke The Puke
  • Lara Spliff
  • Big Smoke
  • Legend of Zeldawg
  • Sonic the Blunt Hog
  • Vin "Sour" Diesel
  • High-ron Man
  • P Baggie
  • The Last of Puff
  • Albert Highnstein
  • Carl Spliffin
  • Dr. High Doofenshmirtz
  • Popeye the Dealer Man
  • Bob the Dealer
  • Peter Spliffin
  • Stoney Bravo
  • Yung Plug
  • Playboi Cartel
  • Lil Kush
  • Pusha Weed
  • Lionel M*thssi
  • Puffed Pogba
  • Kanye M*th
  • Kushnu
  • Apollo 420
  • Lil Weedy
  • Lady Zaza
  • The Weeknd Warrior
  • Billie Highlish
  • DJ Cake
  • Womp Wompington
  • Uncle Ounce
  • Big Baggie Billy
  • Jar WRLD
  • Brick Flair
  • Bags Bunny
  • Sniff Diesel
  • Brick Ross
  • Dope Dash
  • The Kushfather
  • Blunt Banner
  • Doctor Boom
  • Green Lantern
  • Kryptonite Kush
  • Kusher
  • Sour Sneak
  • Crackzilla
  • Kushmageddon
  • Kushnado
  • Perp Patrol
  • Sour N’ Cough
  • Rollin' Richie
  • Hyland Hunter
  • Kakashi Kush
  • Light Up Yagami
  • Roronoa Roll
That concludes our list of funny names you can use in Schedule 1. You can either pick one of these names or create your own using spaces and special characters.

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.

Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.

Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.

Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
