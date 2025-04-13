100 funny Schedule 1 names in 2025

Schedule 1 continues to grow in popularity, thanks to some hilarious memes shared on social media and certain controversies surrounding it. The game currently has an Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam, with over 100,000 reviews in less than a month. One of the first steps before you start cooking, dealing, and rising to the top is choosing an in-game name for yourself.
To help you out, here are 100 hilarious name recommendations you could consider for your character in Schedule 1.
What are good Schedule 1 names?
Before proceeding, note that once you enter a name, it cannot be changed later. The game does not currently allow renaming, so be sure to pick your appropriate alias.
Here are some of the funniest Schedule 1 names based on pop culture and various in-game references:
- Walter Dripman
- Baked Heisenberg
- M*th Damon
- Pablo Escobored
- El Chapop
- Saul Gone
- Dr. DopeLittle
- Tony Spliffano
- Weedus Maximus
- Snorty McSnortface
- Chill Clinton
- Snoop Fogg
- Gus Slaying
- Dwayne “The Rock” Smuggler
- MC Mollys
- Captain Crack
- Narco Polo
- Chief Spliff
- Litre Wayne
- Rick Rollin’
- OG Simpson
- Buzzed Lightyear
- Mary Juana Montana
- Hash Ketchum
- Crystal M*thany
- Cloud Daddy
- Notorious B.A.G.
- Blunt Force Trauma
- Harry Pot
- Big Bong Theorist
- Kushington Post
- Baggie Smalls
- Bud Lightyear
- Dealer Swift
- Puke Skywalker
- Dope Marley
- Baggie G
- Zip Daddy
- P Granddaddy
- Crumb Lord
- Smackenzie
- BakeMyDay
- Skrrt Cobain
- Plugz Bunny
- Cuke The Puke
- Lara Spliff
- Big Smoke
- Legend of Zeldawg
- Sonic the Blunt Hog
- Vin "Sour" Diesel
- High-ron Man
- P Baggie
- The Last of Puff
- Albert Highnstein
- Carl Spliffin
- Dr. High Doofenshmirtz
- Popeye the Dealer Man
- Bob the Dealer
- Peter Spliffin
- Stoney Bravo
- Yung Plug
- Playboi Cartel
- Lil Kush
- Pusha Weed
- Lionel M*thssi
- Puffed Pogba
- Kanye M*th
- Kushnu
- Apollo 420
- Lil Weedy
- Lady Zaza
- The Weeknd Warrior
- Billie Highlish
- DJ Cake
- Womp Wompington
- Uncle Ounce
- Big Baggie Billy
- Jar WRLD
- Brick Flair
- Bags Bunny
- Sniff Diesel
- Brick Ross
- Dope Dash
- The Kushfather
- Blunt Banner
- Doctor Boom
- Green Lantern
- Kryptonite Kush
- Kusher
- Sour Sneak
- Crackzilla
- Kushmageddon
- Kushnado
- Perp Patrol
- Sour N’ Cough
- Rollin' Richie
- Hyland Hunter
- Kakashi Kush
- Light Up Yagami
- Roronoa Roll
That concludes our list of funny names you can use in Schedule 1. You can either pick one of these names or create your own using spaces and special characters.
