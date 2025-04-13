100 funny Schedule 1 names in 2025

Schedule 1 continues to grow in popularity, thanks to some hilarious memes shared on social media and certain controversies surrounding it. The game currently has an Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam, with over 100,000 reviews in less than a month. One of the first steps before you start cooking, dealing, and rising to the top is choosing an in-game name for yourself.

To help you out, here are 100 hilarious name recommendations you could consider for your character in Schedule 1.

What are good Schedule 1 names?

Before proceeding, note that once you enter a name, it cannot be changed later. The game does not currently allow renaming, so be sure to pick your appropriate alias.

Choose a unique name (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // TVGS)

Here are some of the funniest Schedule 1 names based on pop culture and various in-game references:

Walter Dripman

Baked Heisenberg

M*th Damon

Pablo Escobored

El Chapop

Saul Gone

Dr. DopeLittle

Tony Spliffano

Weedus Maximus

Snorty McSnortface

Chill Clinton

Snoop Fogg

Gus Slaying

Dwayne “The Rock” Smuggler

MC Mollys

Captain Crack

Narco Polo

Chief Spliff

Litre Wayne

Rick Rollin’

OG Simpson

Buzzed Lightyear

Mary Juana Montana

Hash Ketchum

Crystal M*thany

Cloud Daddy

Notorious B.A.G.

Blunt Force Trauma

Harry Pot

Big Bong Theorist

Kushington Post

Baggie Smalls

Bud Lightyear

Dealer Swift

Puke Skywalker

Dope Marley

Baggie G

Zip Daddy

P Granddaddy

Crumb Lord

Smackenzie

BakeMyDay

Skrrt Cobain

Plugz Bunny

Cuke The Puke

Lara Spliff

Big Smoke

Legend of Zeldawg

Sonic the Blunt Hog

Vin "Sour" Diesel

High-ron Man

P Baggie

The Last of Puff

Albert Highnstein

Carl Spliffin

Dr. High Doofenshmirtz

Popeye the Dealer Man

Bob the Dealer

Peter Spliffin

Stoney Bravo

Yung Plug

Playboi Cartel

Lil Kush

Pusha Weed

Lionel M*thssi

Puffed Pogba

Kanye M*th

Kushnu

Apollo 420

Lil Weedy

Lady Zaza

The Weeknd Warrior

Billie Highlish

DJ Cake

Womp Wompington

Uncle Ounce

Big Baggie Billy

Jar WRLD

Brick Flair

Bags Bunny

Sniff Diesel

Brick Ross

Dope Dash

The Kushfather

Blunt Banner

Doctor Boom

Green Lantern

Kryptonite Kush

Kusher

Sour Sneak

Crackzilla

Kushmageddon

Kushnado

Perp Patrol

Sour N’ Cough

Rollin' Richie

Hyland Hunter

Kakashi Kush

Light Up Yagami

Roronoa Roll

That concludes our list of funny names you can use in Schedule 1. You can either pick one of these names or create your own using spaces and special characters.

