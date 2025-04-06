Who created Schedule 1, and why is it so popular?

Schedule 1 is no stranger to the gaming community. The game seemed to appear of nowhere before taking the internet by storm. Its rapid rise in popularity has surprised many, especially since it’s not a traditional AAA title but still made it to the number 1 spot in the Steam Charts globally.

For those unaware, Schedule 1 is all about building a drug empire, and instead of focusing on super-realistic visuals, it leans into quirky, humorous designs with detailed drug-making mechanics.

This article explores more about this unexpectedly viral drug simulator game.

Everything you need to know about TVGS, the creators of Schedule 1

Tyler’s Video Game Studio, popularly known as TVGS, is an independent game studio based in Sydney, Australia. The founder is known simply as Tyler, and his full name hasn't been publicly revealed yet. Surprisingly, only three people are officially credited with creating Schedule 1.

Tyle himself is the lead designer, programmer, and artist of the title. KAESUL is the music composer for the game’s unique and catchy background soundtracks. Cody To is the artist who added all the hilarious and mysterious graffitis found throughout the map.

The beta version of Schedule 1 was silently released in December 2024, and not many people knew about it initially. However, word of mouth soon picked up, with various Steam and Reddit users talking about it. This resulted in some prominent streamers playing the beta version, giving the game its initial push.

When the complete game was launched on March 24, 2025, TVGS also released a free trial version, which likely helped even more players try it out and get hooked. Moreover, the main game was priced at $19.99, which is significantly cheaper than any modern AAA title.

Thanks to the simple yet addictive gameplay, hilarious visuals, and unique drug recipes, it ended up exploding in popularity. Within just a week of release, Schedule 1 became one of the top-selling games on Steam. According to Gamalytic, a trusted source for game statistics, it has sold over 4 million copies so far.

What's more interesting is that Tyler is still actively working on the title. He has been sharing frequent updates and has also provided a full roadmap for upcoming features.

As the game is still in early access, there’s a lot more content planned to be added.

