Best mixing recipes in Schedule 1 and how to mix

Players are looking for the best recipes in Schedule 1 in order to create profitable products. Be it a good weed mix for some early-game profit or crazy m**h and c**aine recipes that make customers drop hundreds of dollars, mixing recipes in Schedule 1 are often key to the player's success. In TVGS's new Breaking Bad-esque game, becoming a drug kingpin is a primary goal, which can be accomplished by catering to your customers with addictive recipes.

Ad

In this article, we shall take a look at some of the best recipes in Schedule 1 that allow you to make huge profits on the road to becoming your own version of Walter White.

How mixing recipes in Schedule 1 works

Recipes in Schedule 1 generally require players to mix one base drug with various items from the gas station. Depending on the ingredients and how they were introduced into the mix, the final product will have distinct effects and the possibility of increased value. While the gas station ingredients will cost a little extra, the resultant products are often capable of incurring huge profits.

Ad

Trending

Mixing recipes to make addictive products that make huge profits (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TVGS)

Best Marijuana recipe

Ad

This early game OG Kush mix will allow players to get started with good profits from a handful of customers to gain some traction for your drug manufacturing business. The auxiliary ingredients required for this mix are as follows:

Cuke x2

Paracetamol x2

Donut

Banana

Mix them in this order and charge a price of ~$70 to $90 to maximise your profits and get your business going.

Best M**h recipe

M**h is one of the base drugs you get access to from Shirley Watts, a supplier in Schedule 1, halfway into the game. While a little harder to prepare than early-game recipes, this M**h mix can get you insane profits and have your customers addicted to your products. The auxiliary ingredients required for this M**h mix are as follows:

Ad

Cuke x2

Battery

Banana

Paracetamol

Gasoline

Mega Bean

Horse Semen

When manufactured properly in the order mentioned above, players can make profits north of $250 to $300 from this recipe.

Best C**aine recipe

C**aine is one of the endgame drugs in Schedule 1 that the supplier Salvador Moreno gives you access to. This base drug is capable of generating the highest profits you can make selling your products, but it also requires the most amount of effort to prepare. The auxiliary ingredients for the best C**aine mix in this game are as follows:

Ad

Cuke

Motor oil

Paracetamol

Gasoline

Cuke

Battery

Horse Semen

Mega Bean

Capable of making close to $700 just in profits, this C**aine mix is a cash cow that will ensure you have money flowing in smoothly during the endgame stages of Schedule 1.

How to mix recipes in Schedule 1

In order to start mixing recipes in Schedule 1, you must play through the game until you come across the Mixing Mania quest. Here, you are required to make a purchase of $500 for a mixing machine. This will be the core device behind your product manufacturing process using the recipes mentioned above.

Ad

The mixing machine in Schedule 1 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TVGS)

First, you need to interact with your mixing machine. Next, select from a wide list of ingredients (some of which are available later in the game, like pseudo) to start cooking. Once done, keep your profit margins clear and set a selling price accordingly.

Ad

Here are some more articles on Schedule 1 from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.