All properties in Schedule 1 and their prices

By Bhargav Ghosh
Modified Mar 30, 2025 08:53 GMT
List of all the properties available to you in Schedule 1
This article lists all available properties to you in Schedule 1

In Schedule 1, buying property isn’t just about flexing — it’s about survival. You need a safe spot to stash your operation, manage your crew, and avoid getting caught with a hundred jars of questionably flavored product in a dingy Motel room. That’s where Ray’s Realty comes in. He doesn’t ask questions but only takes the card.

Whether you're just breaking into the business or scaling up to full production, picking the right property is key. Some spots are cheap and cozy but get cramped fast. Others have space for serious growth but come with a hefty price tag.

Here’s a full breakdown of every property in Schedule 1, what they cost, and whether they’re worth your hard-earned cash.

Every property listed in Schedule 1

Here’s a quick list of all the properties in Schedule 1:

Trending
  • Bungalow ($6,000) – Small starter home with 1 loading bay and a 5-employee limit. The Bungalow is your first step toward legitimacy — or at least something better than stuffing products under a Motel bed. It’s small, cheap, and gets the job done for early-game operations. You’ll have just enough room to manufacture, store gear, and manage a small crew. However, with only one loading bay and a five-employee limit, you’ll quickly outgrow it. Still, for $6,000, it’s a solid upgrade from Motel life.
  • The Barn ($25,000) – Mid-tier property with 2 loading bays and a 10-employee limit, located in a rural area. The Barn is where you move when you’re serious about scaling up. With two loading bays, deliveries move faster, and you can expand your team to 10 employees. The extra space means less bumping into furniture and more efficient production. Plus, its rural location makes it a bit more discreet. If you’re tired of micromanaging a tiny crew and want to start pushing real volume, this is the way to go.
The Barn in Schedule 1
  • The Docks Warehouse ($50,000) – High-end industrial space with 2 loading bays and a 10-employee limit, ideal for large-scale operations. This is the big league. The Docks Warehouse offers massive floor space, a prime location, and all the capacity you need to run a large-scale operation. While it shares the same employee cap as the Barn, the better layout and industrial setting make it the go-to for high-volume production. The only downside is it has no built-in sink. Thus, you’ll need an external water source or an automated system. If you can afford it, this is the best property in the game.
Each property in Schedule 1 is a step-up in size, price, and efficiency. The Bungalow is your starter home, The Barn lets you scale up, and The Docks Warehouse turns you into a full-blown kingpin. But remember, buying big too early can drain your funds. Start small, master your operation, then upgrade when the time is right.

