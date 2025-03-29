Can you play Schedule 1 on PlayStation and Xbox?

Schedule 1 is currently unavailable on PlayStation and Xbox. The game is still in its early access stage and is only playable on PC through Steam. There has not been any official information regarding console inclusion, but players can be hopeful.

Here is a brief overview of the game and its available platforms.

A brief overview of Schedule 1 and where to play

Schedule 1 is a brand-new role-playing game developed and published by TVGS. The premise is to build a large drug-dealing empire from scratch in the “grungy city of Hyland Point.” From manufacturing drugs to distributing them, Schedule 1 takes you on a journey to becoming a kingpin from a lowly street side seller.

This Breaking Bad-esque title was released on Steam on March 25, 2025, and is still in its early access stage. It does not feature heavy graphics, as its focus lies in its gameplay. However, being in early access is possibly the reason why it's unavailable on PlayStation, Xbox, or any other console.

Developer TVGS mentioned that the game will continue in its early access stage for at least two years. During this time, players can probably only try it out on PC while it potentially undergoes the necessary changes for a console release.

This covers everything to know about Schedule 1 and its available platforms. Although the game is not available on PlayStation and Xbox, you can try it on PC through Steam before the devs decide to add console versions sometime in the upcoming years.

