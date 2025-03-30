How to assign beds in Schedule 1

Hiring workers is crucial to expanding your empire in Schedule 1. These workers can help you with various tasks such as planting, packaging, and cleaning, making your operation run smoothly. However, hiring comes with responsibilities as well — you need to pay them a daily wage and provide them with a bed. Players might be struggling with assigning beds in Schedule 1, and it’s understandable, as the process isn’t very straightforward.

Ad

On that note, here’s a simple guide on how to assign beds to your workers in Schedule 1.

How to assign a bed to your worker in Schedule 1

To start with, the bed must be at one of your safehouses, such as the motel room or the apartment behind the Chinese restaurant, which you unlock early in the game. Once you have hired a worker, follow these steps to assign them a bed:

Ad

Trending

Open your Clipboard

Using the Clipboard on your worker (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TVGS)

The Clipboard is used for various management-related tasks in the game. Press 9 on your keyboard or scroll your mouse wheel to bring up the Clipboard menu. While looking at the worker you want to manage, press E to open the management options menu.

Ad

Manage your worker

Managing the worker (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TVGS)

In the management menu, find the "Bed" option. It will be set to "None" by default. Click on the "None" option, and the Clipboard will be unequipped.

Ad

Also read: How to make the best Strains in Schedule 1

Assign a bed

Assign the bed to the worker (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TVGS)

Now, go to the bed that you want to assign to the worker. Simply click on it, and you will see the name of your worker next to the bed. You will also see a black briefcase over the assigned bed, which will be used to pay their wage.

Ad

You now know how to assign a bed in Schedule 1. Do note that each worker needs a separate bed, and you can not share your own bed with them. Additionally, make sure to pay their wages regularly, or they will stop working.

Here are some more articles related to the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.