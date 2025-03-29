To get rid of items in Schedule 1, you can either discard them from your inventory or trash them into bins. You can also make a quick buck by throwing them into trash compactors around the city using the Litter Picker from Dan’s Hardware Store. Here's is how to get rid of items in Schedule 1.

Ways to get rid of items in Schedule 1

The easiest way to get rid of items in Schedule 1 is to discard them through your inventory. Here is how to do it:

Press Tab to open your phone, which also opens the inventory bar at the bottom.

to open your phone, which also opens the at the bottom. Locate the small red Discard box at the bottom right hand side of your screen.

at the bottom right hand side of your screen. Drag and drop any item in the Discard box.

any item in the Discard box. The item will be discarded after a short delay (You can cancel discarding the item during this delay).

The item placed in the Discard box will be permanently removed from your inventory.

A still image from Schedule 1 gameplay (Image via TVGS)

Apart from discarding items, you can throw items in the trash bins, which can be found around the city or in your residence. It is important to note that not every item can be thrown in the trash — only used boxes and cartons.

Finally, if you wish to make some quick cash from your rubbish, get the Litter Picker from Dan’s Hardware Store. It will only cost you $50 for the purchase, which you can then use to collect multiple trash items at once. Once collected, locate any of the trash compactors around the city and pile in your collected thrash, which will provide you with a little amount of money for turning them in.

This covers every possible method to get rid of items in Schedule 1. It is quick and simple once you get used to the game's mechanics and certain items' locations.

