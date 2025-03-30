Knowing
all customer locations and character IDs in Schedule 1 will help players locate buyers easily and maintain their in-game drug empires. To get customers, one must unlock and then find every one of them. However, that's easier said than done, as the game features a large map with numerous areas to cover.
To simplify the process, this article brings a complete list of all customers' locations and character IDs in Schedule 1.
Every Schedule 1 customer location and character ID
Here are the customer locations and character IDs in all areas of Schedule 1:
1) Westville customers
Joyce Ball customer in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)
Character name Drug effects Character ID Trent Sherman Calorie-Dense Trent_Sherman Meg Cooley Slippery Thought-Provoking Meg_Cooley Joyce Ball Thought-Provoking Calorie-Dense Euphoric Joyce_Ball Keirth Wagner Tropic Thunder Sneaky Slippery Keith_Wagner Doris Lubbin Balding Spicy Tropic Thunder Doris_Lubbin Kim Delaney Jennerising Focused Shrinking Kim_Delaney Charles Rowland Disorienting Sedating Foggy Charles_Rowland Jerry Montero Thought Provoking Gingeritis Smelly Jerry_Montero Dean Webster Glowing Spicy Laxativr Dean_Webster George Greene Energizing Thought Provoking Focused George_Greene
2) Northtown customers
Donna Martin Northtown customer location in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)
Character name Preferred drug effects Character ID Jessi Waters Sneaky Paranoi Energizing Jessi_Waters Kathy Henderson Athletic Focused Energizing Kathy_Henderson Kyre Cooley Calming Munchies Smelly Kyle_Cooley Austin Steiner Calorie-Dense Munchies Euphoric Austin_Steiner Sam Thompson Long Faced Balding Sedating Sam_Thompson Mick Lubbin Sneaky Euphoric Bright-Eyed Mick_Lubbin Peter File Sneaky Refreshing Focused Peter_File Chloe Bowers Shrinking Munchies Euphoric Chloe_Bowers Donna Martin Lethal Munchies Refreshing Donna_Martin Peggy Myers Energizing Bright Eyed Refreshing Peggy_Myers Mrs.Ming Gingeritis Shrinking Electrifying Mrs_Ming Beth Penn Schizophrenic Seizure-Inducing Lethal Beth_Penn Ludwig Meyer Energizing Refreshing Euphoric Ludwig_Meyer Geraldine Poon Long Faced Balding Sedating Geraldine_Poon
3) Uptown customers
Ludwig Meyer customer in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)
Character Name Preferred drug effects Character ID Ray Hoffman No preferrence Ray_Hoffman Lily Turner No preferrence Lily_Hancock Fiona Hancock Lethal Thought Provoking Tropic Thunder Fiona_Hancock Jen Heard Disorienting Sneaky Energizing Jen_Heard Walter Cussler Schizophrenic Calming Balding Walter_Cussler Herbert Bleuball Foggy Explosive Slippery Herbert_Blueball Michael Boog Jennerising Schizophrenic Calming Michael_Boog Tobas Wentworth Disorienting Spicy Lethal Tobias_Wentworth Pearl Moore Schizophrenic Explosive Gingeritis Pearl_Moore
4) Downtown customers
Eugene Buckley Downtown Customer in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)
Character name Preferred drug effects Character ID Jeff Gilmore Laxative Long Faced Sedating Jeff_Gilmore Elizabeth Homley Tropic Thunder Toxic Sedating Elizabeth_Homley Luciy Pennington Glowing-Dense Glowing Euphoric Lucy_Pennington Jennifer Rivera Toxic Slippery Shrinking Jennifer_River Louis Fourier Shrinking Seizure-Induce Paranoia Louis_Fourier Kevin Oakley No preference Kevin_Oakley Eugene Buckley Calming Schizophrenic Toxic Eugene_Buckley Philip Wentworth Foggy Refreshing Shrinking Philip_Wentworth Randy Caulfield No preference Randy_Caulfield
5) Docks customers
Kim Delaney customer in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)
Character name Preferred drug effects Character ID Javier Perez No preference Javier_Perez Genghis Barn Gingeritis Athetic Electrifying Genghis_Barn Anna Chesterfield Refreshing Euphoric Thought-provoking Anna_Chesterfield Lisa Gardener Laxative Anti-Gravity Schizophrenic Lisa_Gardener Cranky Frank Toxic Laxative Tropic Thunder Cranky_Frank Marco Barone Sneaky Refreshing Long Faced Marco_Baron Mac Cooper Long Faced Spicy Focused Mac_Cooper Billy Kramer Schizophrenic Long Faced Spicy Billy_Kramer Melissa Wood Slippery Refreshing Anti-Gravity Melissa_Wood
6) Suburbia customers
Dealing with a customer in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)
Character name Preferred drug effects Character ID Karen Kennedy No Preference Karen_Kennedy Chris Sullivan Electrifying Euphoric Sneaky Chris_Sullivan Jackie Stevenson No Preference Jackie_Stevenson Hank Stevenson Schizophrenic Toxic Sneaky Hank_Stevenson Dennis Kennedy Focused Athletic Bright-Eyed Dennis_Kennedy Jack Knight Shrinking Lethal Thought-Provoking Jack_Knight Carl Bundy Glowing Athletic Diorienting Carl_Bundy Harold Colt Jennerising Spicy Foggy Harold_Colt Jeremy Wilkinson Balding Calorie-Dense Slippery Jeremy_Wilkinson
