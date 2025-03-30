All customer locations and character IDs in Schedule 1

By Siddharth Rathi
Modified Mar 30, 2025 01:15 GMT
Customers locations in Schedule 1, Customers locations in Schedule 1
Customers locations in Schedule 1, (Image via TVGS)

Knowing all customer locations and character IDs in Schedule 1 will help players locate buyers easily and maintain their in-game drug empires. To get customers, one must unlock and then find every one of them. However, that's easier said than done, as the game features a large map with numerous areas to cover.

Ad

To simplify the process, this article brings a complete list of all customers' locations and character IDs in Schedule 1.

Every Schedule 1 customer location and character ID

Here are the customer locations and character IDs in all areas of Schedule 1:

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

1) Westville customers

Joyce Ball customer in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)
Joyce Ball customer in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)
Character nameDrug effectsCharacter ID
Trent ShermanCalorie-DenseTrent_Sherman
Meg CooleySlippery
Thought-Provoking		Meg_Cooley
Joyce BallThought-Provoking
Calorie-Dense
Euphoric		Joyce_Ball
Keirth WagnerTropic Thunder
Sneaky
Slippery		Keith_Wagner
Doris LubbinBalding
Spicy
Tropic Thunder		Doris_Lubbin
Kim DelaneyJennerising
Focused
Shrinking		Kim_Delaney
Charles RowlandDisorienting
Sedating
Foggy		Charles_Rowland
Jerry MonteroThought Provoking
Gingeritis
Smelly		Jerry_Montero
Dean WebsterGlowing
Spicy
Laxativr		Dean_Webster
George GreeneEnergizing
Thought Provoking
Focused		George_Greene
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Also read: All Schedule 1 weapons and how to unlock them

2) Northtown customers

Donna Martin Northtown customer location in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)
Donna Martin Northtown customer location in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)
Character namePreferred drug effectsCharacter ID
Jessi WatersSneaky
Paranoi
Energizing		Jessi_Waters
Kathy HendersonAthletic
Focused
Energizing		Kathy_Henderson
Kyre CooleyCalming
Munchies
Smelly		Kyle_Cooley
Austin SteinerCalorie-Dense
Munchies
Euphoric		Austin_Steiner
Sam ThompsonLong Faced
Balding
Sedating		Sam_Thompson
Mick LubbinSneaky
Euphoric
Bright-Eyed		Mick_Lubbin
Peter FileSneaky
Refreshing
Focused		Peter_File
Chloe BowersShrinking
Munchies
Euphoric		Chloe_Bowers
Donna MartinLethal
Munchies
Refreshing		Donna_Martin
Peggy MyersEnergizing
Bright Eyed
Refreshing		Peggy_Myers
Mrs.MingGingeritis
Shrinking
Electrifying		Mrs_Ming
Beth PennSchizophrenic
Seizure-Inducing
Lethal		Beth_Penn
Ludwig MeyerEnergizing
Refreshing
Euphoric		Ludwig_Meyer
Geraldine PoonLong Faced
Balding
Sedating		Geraldine_Poon
Ad

Also read: How to get Pseudo in Schedule 1

3) Uptown customers

Ludwig Meyer customer in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)
Ludwig Meyer customer in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)
Character NamePreferred drug effectsCharacter ID
Ray HoffmanNo preferrenceRay_Hoffman
Lily TurnerNo preferrenceLily_Hancock
Fiona HancockLethal
Thought Provoking
Tropic Thunder

Fiona_Hancock
Jen HeardDisorienting
Sneaky
Energizing		Jen_Heard
Walter CusslerSchizophrenic
Calming
Balding		Walter_Cussler
Herbert BleuballFoggy
Explosive
Slippery		Herbert_Blueball
Michael BoogJennerising
Schizophrenic
Calming		Michael_Boog
Tobas WentworthDisorienting
Spicy
Lethal		Tobias_Wentworth
Pearl MooreSchizophrenic
Explosive
Gingeritis		Pearl_Moore
Ad

Also read: How to get Pseudo in Schedule 1

4) Downtown customers

Eugene Buckley Downtown Customer in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)
Eugene Buckley Downtown Customer in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)



Character namePreferred drug effectsCharacter ID
Jeff GilmoreLaxative
Long Faced
Sedating		Jeff_Gilmore
Elizabeth HomleyTropic Thunder
Toxic
Sedating		Elizabeth_Homley
Luciy PenningtonGlowing-Dense
Glowing
Euphoric		Lucy_Pennington
Jennifer RiveraToxic
Slippery
Shrinking		Jennifer_River
Louis FourierShrinking
Seizure-Induce
Paranoia		Louis_Fourier
Kevin OakleyNo preferenceKevin_Oakley
Eugene BuckleyCalming
Schizophrenic
Toxic		Eugene_Buckley
Philip WentworthFoggy
Refreshing
Shrinking		Philip_Wentworth
Randy CaulfieldNo preference Randy_Caulfield
Ad

Also read — Schedule 1 "Can't Assign Employee a Bed" issue: Possible fixes, reason

5) Docks customers

Kim Delaney customer in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)
Kim Delaney customer in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)
Character namePreferred drug effectsCharacter ID
Javier PerezNo preferenceJavier_Perez
Genghis BarnGingeritis
Athetic
Electrifying 		Genghis_Barn
Anna Chesterfield Refreshing
Euphoric
Thought-provoking		Anna_Chesterfield
Lisa GardenerLaxative
Anti-Gravity
Schizophrenic		Lisa_Gardener
Cranky FrankToxic
Laxative
Tropic Thunder		Cranky_Frank
Marco BaroneSneaky
Refreshing
Long Faced		Marco_Baron
Mac CooperLong Faced
Spicy
Focused		Mac_Cooper
Billy KramerSchizophrenic
Long Faced
Spicy		Billy_Kramer
Melissa WoodSlippery
Refreshing
Anti-Gravity		Melissa_Wood
Ad

Also read — Can you play Schedule 1 on PlayStation and Xbox?

6) Suburbia customers

Dealing with a customer in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)
Dealing with a customer in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)
Character namePreferred drug effectsCharacter ID
Karen KennedyNo PreferenceKaren_Kennedy
Chris SullivanElectrifying
Euphoric
Sneaky		Chris_Sullivan
Jackie StevensonNo PreferenceJackie_Stevenson
Hank StevensonSchizophrenic
Toxic
Sneaky		Hank_Stevenson
Dennis KennedyFocused
Athletic
Bright-Eyed		Dennis_Kennedy
Jack KnightShrinking
Lethal
Thought-Provoking		Jack_Knight
Carl BundyGlowing
Athletic
Diorienting		Carl_Bundy
Harold ColtJennerising
Spicy
Foggy		Harold_Colt
Jeremy Wilkinson Balding
Calorie-Dense
Slippery		Jeremy_Wilkinson
Ad

Also read: How to get new customers in Schedule 1

Follow Sportskeeda for more updates.

Check out our other articles:

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी