Knowing all customer locations and character IDs in Schedule 1 will help players locate buyers easily and maintain their in-game drug empires. To get customers, one must unlock and then find every one of them. However, that's easier said than done, as the game features a large map with numerous areas to cover.

Ad

To simplify the process, this article brings a complete list of all customers' locations and character IDs in Schedule 1.

Every Schedule 1 customer location and character ID

Here are the customer locations and character IDs in all areas of Schedule 1:

1) Westville customers

Joyce Ball customer in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)

Character name Drug effects Character ID Trent Sherman Calorie-Dense Trent_Sherman Meg Cooley Slippery

Thought-Provoking Meg_Cooley Joyce Ball Thought-Provoking

Calorie-Dense

Euphoric Joyce_Ball Keirth Wagner Tropic Thunder

Sneaky

Slippery Keith_Wagner Doris Lubbin Balding

Spicy

Tropic Thunder Doris_Lubbin Kim Delaney Jennerising

Focused

Shrinking Kim_Delaney

Charles Rowland Disorienting

Sedating

Foggy Charles_Rowland Jerry Montero Thought Provoking

Gingeritis

Smelly Jerry_Montero Dean Webster Glowing

Spicy

Laxativr Dean_Webster George Greene Energizing

Thought Provoking

Focused George_Greene

Ad

Trending

Also read: All Schedule 1 weapons and how to unlock them

2) Northtown customers

Donna Martin Northtown customer location in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)

Character name Preferred drug effects Character ID Jessi Waters Sneaky

Paranoi

Energizing Jessi_Waters Kathy Henderson Athletic

Focused

Energizing Kathy_Henderson Kyre Cooley Calming

Munchies

Smelly Kyle_Cooley Austin Steiner Calorie-Dense

Munchies

Euphoric Austin_Steiner Sam Thompson Long Faced

Balding

Sedating Sam_Thompson Mick Lubbin Sneaky

Euphoric

Bright-Eyed Mick_Lubbin Peter File Sneaky

Refreshing

Focused Peter_File Chloe Bowers Shrinking

Munchies

Euphoric Chloe_Bowers Donna Martin Lethal

Munchies

Refreshing Donna_Martin Peggy Myers Energizing

Bright Eyed

Refreshing Peggy_Myers Mrs.Ming Gingeritis

Shrinking

Electrifying Mrs_Ming Beth Penn Schizophrenic

Seizure-Inducing

Lethal Beth_Penn Ludwig Meyer Energizing

Refreshing

Euphoric Ludwig_Meyer Geraldine Poon Long Faced

Balding

Sedating Geraldine_Poon

Ad

Also read: How to get Pseudo in Schedule 1

3) Uptown customers

Ludwig Meyer customer in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)

Character Name Preferred drug effects Character ID Ray Hoffman No preferrence Ray_Hoffman Lily Turner No preferrence Lily_Hancock Fiona Hancock Lethal

Thought Provoking

Tropic Thunder



Fiona_Hancock Jen Heard Disorienting

Sneaky

Energizing Jen_Heard Walter Cussler Schizophrenic

Calming

Balding Walter_Cussler Herbert Bleuball Foggy

Explosive

Slippery Herbert_Blueball Michael Boog Jennerising

Schizophrenic

Calming Michael_Boog Tobas Wentworth Disorienting

Spicy

Lethal Tobias_Wentworth Pearl Moore Schizophrenic

Explosive

Gingeritis Pearl_Moore

Ad

Also read: How to get Pseudo in Schedule 1

4) Downtown customers

Eugene Buckley Downtown Customer in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)







Character name Preferred drug effects Character ID Jeff Gilmore Laxative

Long Faced

Sedating Jeff_Gilmore Elizabeth Homley Tropic Thunder

Toxic

Sedating Elizabeth_Homley Luciy Pennington Glowing-Dense

Glowing

Euphoric Lucy_Pennington Jennifer Rivera Toxic

Slippery

Shrinking Jennifer_River Louis Fourier Shrinking

Seizure-Induce

Paranoia Louis_Fourier Kevin Oakley No preference Kevin_Oakley Eugene Buckley Calming

Schizophrenic

Toxic Eugene_Buckley Philip Wentworth Foggy

Refreshing

Shrinking Philip_Wentworth Randy Caulfield No preference Randy_Caulfield

Ad

Also read — Schedule 1 "Can't Assign Employee a Bed" issue: Possible fixes, reason

5) Docks customers

Kim Delaney customer in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)

Character name Preferred drug effects Character ID Javier Perez No preference Javier_Perez Genghis Barn Gingeritis

Athetic

Electrifying Genghis_Barn Anna Chesterfield Refreshing

Euphoric

Thought-provoking Anna_Chesterfield Lisa Gardener Laxative

Anti-Gravity

Schizophrenic Lisa_Gardener Cranky Frank Toxic

Laxative

Tropic Thunder Cranky_Frank Marco Barone Sneaky

Refreshing

Long Faced Marco_Baron Mac Cooper Long Faced

Spicy

Focused Mac_Cooper Billy Kramer Schizophrenic

Long Faced

Spicy Billy_Kramer Melissa Wood Slippery

Refreshing

Anti-Gravity Melissa_Wood

Ad

Also read — Can you play Schedule 1 on PlayStation and Xbox?

6) Suburbia customers

Dealing with a customer in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)

Character name Preferred drug effects Character ID Karen Kennedy No Preference Karen_Kennedy Chris Sullivan Electrifying

Euphoric

Sneaky Chris_Sullivan Jackie Stevenson No Preference Jackie_Stevenson Hank Stevenson Schizophrenic

Toxic

Sneaky Hank_Stevenson Dennis Kennedy Focused

Athletic

Bright-Eyed Dennis_Kennedy Jack Knight Shrinking

Lethal

Thought-Provoking Jack_Knight Carl Bundy Glowing

Athletic

Diorienting Carl_Bundy Harold Colt Jennerising

Spicy

Foggy Harold_Colt Jeremy Wilkinson Balding

Calorie-Dense

Slippery Jeremy_Wilkinson

Ad

Also read: How to get new customers in Schedule 1

Follow Sportskeeda for more updates.

Check out our other articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.