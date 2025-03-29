How to use the money glitch in Schedule 1

The money glitch in Schedule 1 is a quick and sure-fire way of making “infinite” money in the game. The nature of the game demands your character to earn a considerable amount of money, but this requires hours of grind, which might not be everyone's cup of tea. Well, players have figured out a glitch that can fast-track the process, as you can earn a whole lot of money in a very short period, allowing you to dive headfirst into your drug manufacturing and distribution business.

Having said that, here is everything you need to know about the money glitch in Schedule 1.

Money glitch in Schedule 1 explained

Schedule 1 is a brand-new game that takes you on a journey of becoming a kingpin from a street-level drug dealer. Considering you start from scratch, you will need to earn a large amount of cash to progress in the game.

Blackjack in the casino in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)

Thankfully, the community has already discovered a glitch, which allows you to earn “infinite” amounts of money in minutes, thereby making progression exponentially faster and easier.

Here is how to use the glitch:

Check whether the time on your phone is between 4 pm and 5 am.

and Head home and save your progress.

and your progress. Go to the casino located east of your home.

located of your home. Play Blackjack (this is the easiest and fastest method).

(this is the easiest and fastest method). If you lose , simply exit to the main menu and resume from the previously saved location (this will revert the money lost).

, simply to the main menu and from the previously saved location (this will revert the money lost). If you win , move back to your house and save progress again.

, move back to your and progress again. Repeat this process until you have earned a significant amount of money.

This is one of the fastest and easiest ways to earn money early in the game. It exploits the “save game” feature, which, coincidentally, also saves the money you own.

This covers everything you need to know about the money glitch in Schedule 1. You can use this to stack up on cash when starting out, as selling drugs will prove to be extremely difficult in the beginning

