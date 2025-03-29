How to get Pseudo in Schedule 1

In Schedule 1, expanding your empire isn’t just about selling drugs, you’ll eventually need to step things up, and that’s where Pseudo comes into play. This essential ingredient is key to cooking methamphetamine, which unlocks a second, much more lucrative revenue stream. However, you won’t have access to Pseudo right away. You’ll need to progress through the main story, unlock new areas, and build relationships to secure a steady supply.

Ad

If you’re wondering how to get Pseudo and start cooking, here’s everything you need to know.

Where to find Pseudo in Schedule 1

You won’t find Pseudo lying around in Hyland Point; it’s only available once you unlock Westville, the game's second area. Here’s what you need to do:

Level up and follow the main quests until you unlock Westville. Once there, you’ll gain access to a new supplier, Shirley Watts, who sells Pseudo.

Just like your weed supply, order Pseudo via text and pick it up from a dead drop location.

Ad

Trending

At first, the Pseudo you buy will be low quality, but as you progress and unlock more suppliers, you’ll gain access to better ingredients.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Before Shirley will sell to you, establish a friendly relationship with Jerry Montero or Meg Cooley. Building a good relationship with either of these two will connect you to Shirley. Jerry Montero is the better choice, as befriending him also unlocks another dealer, Molly Presley.

The best way to get Jerry on your side is supplying him with drugs. You don’t have to do this directly, just assign him to one of your dealers, and he’ll become a regular customer over time.

Ad

Read more: Is Arma Reforger on Xbox Game Pass?

Once you’ve secured a good relationship, Shirley will reach out to you, offering to supply Pseudo.

Once you’re connected with Shirley, here’s how you order Pseudo from her:

Wait for Shirley’s Text : Once she offers to supply you, she’ll send a message when Pseudo is available.

: Once she offers to supply you, she’ll send a message when Pseudo is available. Place Your Order: Reply to her text to buy the amount you need.

Reply to her text to buy the amount you need. Pay via Drop Box : Before you can pick up the goods, drop off the cash in her drop box.

: Before you can pick up the goods, drop off the cash in her drop box. Collect the Pseudo: The dead drop location will be marked on your map. It changes every time, so keep an eye out.

Ad

Pseudo is just one of the ingredients needed to start cooking meth. To fully set up production, you also need access to a warehouse, which becomes available once you reach the Hustler 5 rank. Inside, you’ll meet Oscar, who sells acid, phosphorus, and the necessary cooking equipment. Once you’ve gathered all the materials, you’ll have everything required to begin manufacturing meth and drastically increase your earnings.

Getting Pseudo in Schedule 1 isn’t as simple as making a quick purchase. You need to unlock the right areas, establish the right connections, and manage dead drops carefully. However, once you’ve gained access, it becomes a game-changer, allowing you to maximize profits and expand your criminal empire. Keep progressing, maintain strong relationships with your suppliers, and always have enough cash on hand to keep the business running smoothly.

Ad

Also read: How to play co-op in Schedule 1

Check out our other articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.