How to make the best Strains in Schedule 1

Schedule 1 has taken the gaming community by storm, quickly reaching number one on Steams Charts. Hundreds of thousands of players are busy building their in-game empires. For those who don't know, crafting and selling the most unique Strain mixes is the fastest way to make profits and expand your network. The better your mix, the more money you can make, as NPCs will be eager to pay premium prices for your highly-addictive batches.

On that note, here are two of the best Strain mix recipes in Schedule 1 that you should be making. These are selected based on the number of ingredients and the product's base price.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Best Strain recipes in Schedule 1

Sweet Fruit (OG Kush)

Interestingly, OG Kush, the first ever variant we unlock in the game, is still the most profitable Strain mix in the game. You can make a unique and highly addictive recipe using the blue rarity OG Kush.

Here's how to make the Sweet Fruit (make sure to follow the right order):

OG Kush (Only blue rarity)

Paracetamol

Cuke cola

Paracetamol

Gasoline

Cuke cola

Mega Bean

Battery

This mix is not just profitable but also highly popular due to its unique effects. The ingredients are affordable, making it a great choice. The NPC customers will be willing to pay above the base price of $165, which is already the highest in the game. Once an NPC takes it, they will have anti-gravity effects on their body and appear bright green.

Strawberry Monkey (Green Crack)

Another highly addictive recipe is the Strawberry Monkey mix, which you can make using Green Crack. This one has a 100% Addiction rating in the game, which is quite rare. The ingredients required for this one are unavailable to a beginner and require a few hours of grinding.

Here's how to make the Strawberry Monkey mix:

Green Crack

Chilli

Chili

Mouthwash

Paracetamol

Iodine

Banana

Semen

Similar to Sweet Fruit, this item has the highest base price of $165 and can be sold for up to $200 upon negotiation. The NPCs not only act funny after taking it but get immediately addicted to it, resulting in massive profits.

Also read: How to use the money glitch in Schedule 1

These are the best Strain mixes in Schedule 1. These blends are among the most profitable and easy to make, making them excellent choices for any aspiring kingpin. However, creativity is key and players are advised to keep experimenting with different ingredient combinations to potentially discover an even better mix.

