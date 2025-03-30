What is Schedule 1? New game to fulfill your Breaking Bad fantasy, explained

Schedule 1 is a crime simulation co-op game by TVGS. The game's plot essentially revolves around your character going from a small-time narcotics manufacturer to an industry giant. Centered in the city of Hyland Point, your tasks in the game include growing your business and expanding it while staying out of trouble with the authorities.

Ad

Is the game anything like the superhit crime drama Breaking Bad? One could certainly draw inferences. Much of your life in Schedule 1 revolves around narcotics, and the game starts in a Recreational Vehicle, which is the location of choice for the show's main characters. This article will further explain the game and its premises.

Schedule 1 and its interesting premise that may give you a Breaking Bad-esque experience

Schedule 1's premise is simple. You start out as a narcotics manufacturer who works out of your RV. However, this vehicle gets destroyed by rivals at the start of the game. Then, you must relocate the operation and start from scratch all over again.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The game certainly deals with complicated themes that give it a crime drama-like feel. There are themes of narcotics, violence, and much more, and while none of it is too graphic, it delivers an engaging experience for players.

As mentioned earlier, it's a life-simulation game. Therefore, you must make your own decisions to grow your empire by manufacturing different sorts of narcotics such as Marijauana, M**h, and Co***ne. This naturally also requires you to expand your operation headquarters and take risks while doing so.

Ad

You may run into trouble with law enforcement, rivals, and even day-to-day citizens and will have to navigate your way through these difficult situations. All of this must be done without endangering your business.

If this sounds familiar, then perhaps it's fair to say that Schedule 1 can mimic certain themes from the famous drama led by Bryan Cranston's Heisenberg, Breaking Bad. For those unaware, the show tells the story of a genius high-school chemistry teacher who turns to a life of crime after discovering that he has untreatable lung cancer.

Ad

Schedule 1 is certainly an interesting entry in the life-simulation genre. Released on March 25, 2025, the game has received overwhelmingly positive reviews on Steam with over 20,000 player accounts.

Interestingly, this is the first game released by independent developer TVGS, and it has officially hit over two million downloads. It's important to note that this is a major milestone for the developer, especially because it is a paid game that costs around $10.30.

Overall, it's a rather enjoyable and novel experience for those who are attracted to crime dramas such as Breaking Bad. While you may not get the tight, jaw-clenching narrative twists as seen in the TV show, you can still engage in some thrilling adventures.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.