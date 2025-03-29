How to play co-op in Schedule 1

By Bhargav Ghosh
A multiplayer guide on Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)
Co-op in Schedule 1 is extremely fun (Image via TVGS)

If you’ve ever dreamed of running a criminal empire with your friends, Schedule 1 is the game you need. Set in the gritty, crime-ridden city of Hyland Point, the game is all about starting small and working your way up the drug trade. Whether you're cooking up product, selling on the streets, or dodging the cops, everything is more fun (and chaotic) when you bring a crew along.

But if you’re not sure how to set up co-op, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about playing Schedule 1 with friends.

Co-op multiplayer and how to play with friends in Schedule 1

At the moment, Schedule 1 supports up to four players per session — one host and three friends. That’s the perfect size for running an efficient operation without things getting too crowded.

Each player can take on different responsibilities, whether it’s manufacturing product, expanding territories, or securing new buyers. A well-organized team can progress much faster than a solo player, so co-op isn’t just more fun — it’s also the smarter way to play.

There’s no word yet on whether developer TVGS plans to increase lobby sizes in the future, but given the game's open-world setup, it’s easy to imagine a larger multiplayer experience down the line.

Do note that if you’re hosting the co-op lobby, you’ll need to start a new game before inviting anyone. Otherwise, you can join a friend’s session if they’ve already set one up.

That said, here’s how you can play co-op in Schedule 1:

  • Launch Schedule 1 from your Steam library.
  • Once you’re at the main menu, look for the “Lobby” option in the top-right corner. This is where you can set up a multiplayer session.
  • Click the “+” button next to the lobby indicator.
  • A text box will pop up — type in your friend's Steam ID and hit confirm.
  • Alternatively, if you’re already in a session, you can invite friends from the pause menu.
  • Once they accept, they’ll spawn into your world, ready to hustle.
Once everyone’s in, it’s time to start building your empire. Who’s cooking? Who’s handling sales? And who’s making sure the cops aren’t onto you? In co-op, teamwork makes dream work, and dividing tasks is the key to running a successful operation.

