Weapons in Schedule 1 are essential for survival. Whether you're dealing with aggressive police enforcement or fending off addicted consumers attempting to steal your products, having the correct weapon could mean a lot. The game's environment is dangerous, and without enough protection, your drug empire can crumble within minutes.

Ad

As you progress through the game, you'll need better weapons to protect yourself and increase your influence. There are numerous melee and ranged weapons available in Schedule 1, each with unique benefits. Staying ahead in the criminal underworld requires knowing where to look and how to unlock these weapons.

This article highlights the weapons available in Schedule 1 and how to unlock them.

Schedule 1: All weapons and how to unlock

Once you reach the Warehouse with the Hoodium V rank, you gain access to Stan, the Weapon Dealer. He provides a variety of weapons, which unlock progressively as you earn experience points and advance through the game. Keep dealing products and gaining XP to unlock more options in Stan's arsenal. Here are the listed weapons and ammunition along with their price:

Ad

Trending

Melee weapons

Baseball Bat - $50

- Frying Pan - $100

- Machete - $250

Ranged weapons

Revolver - $1,000

- M1911 - $2,500

Ammunition

Revolver Ammo - $10

- M1911 magazine - $20

Note that Stan, the Weapon Dealer, is open from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. To purchase guns and ammo, visit him at the Warehouse. Simply stroll in, interact with Stan, and purchase your preferred weapon.

Ad

Be careful when handling weapons around Stan. If you aim a gun at him, he will pull out a knife and attack you. Use the weapons only when necessary, as attracting too much attention can also alert the cops.

Also read: How to play co-op in Schedule 1

Acquire weapons using console commands

Alternatively, you can obtain weapons using console commands if you haven't unlocked the Weapon Dealer. Follow these steps:

Ad

Install MelonLoader and Nexus Mods to enable the console. Press F8 to bring up the console. Type "give weaponname" to instantly obtain the weapon in your hand. (Replace "weaponname" with the name of the weapon you want to obtain. Ensure you have enough inventory space; if not, drop some items and try again.

Using console commands gives you an easier way to obtain weapons without spending money, allowing you to concentrate on growing your business uninterrupted.

Ad

Also read: How to get Pseudo in Schedule 1

Weapons in this game are essential for survival and dominance. Whether you acquire them through legitimate gameplay or console commands, knowing how to use them effectively can give you a significant edge in growing your empire.

Follow Sportskeeda for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.