All Skateboards and how to get them in Schedule 1

Skateboards in Schedule 1 are accessories that you can purchase to make deliveries easier. Since the game requires you to deliver marijuana frequently within a stipulated time, Skateboards make the job exponentially easier. There are a total of five different Skateboards that you can purchase in the game, each having different speeds.

Having said that, here is everything you need to know about Skateboards in Schedule 1 and how to get them.

Different types of Skateboards in Schedule 1

The game currently features five different types of Skateboards. Here they are, along with their respective prices:

Cheap Skateboard ($75)

Skateboard ($250)

Lightweight Skateboard ($500)

Cruiser ($500)

Golden Skateboard ($1,500)

Although the differences between them are hardly noticeable — apart from their looks — they do, in fact, get speedier with increasing cost. Considering this fact, the Golden Skateboard is the fastest, and frankly, looks the coolest as well.

Shred Shack in Schedule 1 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/TVGS)

However, if you are short on cash, any of the Skateboards will do the job. Now that you have learnt about all the different types of Skateboards available in the game, let us have a look at how to purchase one in the first place.

How to get Skateboards in Schedule 1

Skateboards in the game are purchasable items that can be found in the Shred Shack located near your starting location. Simply head over to the shop, ask Jeff about Skateboards, and he will show you all the available options. You can then get any board of your choice.

That covers everything you need to know about Skateboards in the game. They are necessary if you wish to complete all your deliveries on time while looking cool at the same time.

