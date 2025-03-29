Schedule I: Best settings for Steam Deck

By Adith Pramod
Modified Mar 29, 2025 17:56 GMT
The best Schedule I settings for Steam Deck (Image via TVGS)
The best Schedule I settings for Steam Deck (Image via TVGS)

Schedule I is an action-simulation shooter released on 25 March, 2025. It is out on early access and has been launched on PC and the Steam Deck for now. Being a low-poly game at its core, the title isn't very demanding in terms of system requirements.

Ad

While Schedule I runs well on the Steam Deck, it could perform better with some optimization. We aim to help you get the best performance without sacrificing much visually by tweaking the settings.

In this article, we'll look into the best Schedule 1 settings for the Steam Deck.

Best Schedule I settings for Steam Deck

Schedule I looks amazing on the Steam Deck (Image via TVGS)
Schedule I looks amazing on the Steam Deck (Image via TVGS)

Schedule I looks and runs incredibly well on the Steam Deck. The handheld console handles the game well, providing a stable 60 fps at 800p resolution. We've enabled Medium settings for optimal gameplay conditions. Moreover, visual enhancers like God rays and SSAO have also been turned on, adding a good amount of detail and lighting to the gameplay.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Another combo worth trying involves reducing the resolution to 720p and increasing the Graphics Quality to High. Here, the framerates attained are the same, featuring a stable 60 fps. The only difference we noticed was the textures, as they looked a little sharper.

These are the best settings for the Steam Deck:

Display

  • Resolution: 1280 x 800
  • Display Mode: Exclusive Fullscreen
  • VSync: Off
  • Interface Scale: Max
  • Target Framerate: 50%
  • Camera Bobbing: 60%

Graphics

  • Quality: Medium
  • Anti-aliasing: SMAA
  • SSAO: On
  • God Rays: On
  • FOV: 60%
Ad

Also read: Can you play Schedule 1 on PlayStation and Xbox?

This concludes the article on the best Schedule I settings for the Steam Deck. The game is well-optimized for the handheld, and with the settings we've mentioned, you can expect a stable 60 fps framerate throughout your gameplay. Although the textures aren't the best, the title still looks quite good on the smaller display.

Check out similar articles by Sportskeeda:

Quick Links

Edited by Arundhoti Palit
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी