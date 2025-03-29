Schedule I: Best settings for Steam Deck

Schedule I is an action-simulation shooter released on 25 March, 2025. It is out on early access and has been launched on PC and the Steam Deck for now. Being a low-poly game at its core, the title isn't very demanding in terms of system requirements.

While Schedule I runs well on the Steam Deck, it could perform better with some optimization. We aim to help you get the best performance without sacrificing much visually by tweaking the settings.

In this article, we'll look into the best Schedule 1 settings for the Steam Deck.

Best Schedule I settings for Steam Deck

Schedule I looks amazing on the Steam Deck (Image via TVGS)

Schedule I looks and runs incredibly well on the Steam Deck. The handheld console handles the game well, providing a stable 60 fps at 800p resolution. We've enabled Medium settings for optimal gameplay conditions. Moreover, visual enhancers like God rays and SSAO have also been turned on, adding a good amount of detail and lighting to the gameplay.

Another combo worth trying involves reducing the resolution to 720p and increasing the Graphics Quality to High. Here, the framerates attained are the same, featuring a stable 60 fps. The only difference we noticed was the textures, as they looked a little sharper.

These are the best settings for the Steam Deck:

Display

Resolution: 1280 x 800

1280 x 800 Display Mode: Exclusive Fullscreen

Exclusive Fullscreen VSync: Off

Off Interface Scale: Max

Max Target Framerate: 50%

50% Camera Bobbing: 60%

Graphics

Quality: Medium

Medium Anti-aliasing: SMAA

SMAA SSAO: On

On God Rays: On

On FOV: 60%

This concludes the article on the best Schedule I settings for the Steam Deck. The game is well-optimized for the handheld, and with the settings we've mentioned, you can expect a stable 60 fps framerate throughout your gameplay. Although the textures aren't the best, the title still looks quite good on the smaller display.

