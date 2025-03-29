Schedule 1 "Can't Assign Employee a Bed" issue: Possible fixes, reason

The Schedule 1 "Can't Assign Employee a Bed" issue is a recurring issue that can be frustrating. It is caused by a bug in the clipboard that prevents gamers from allocating a bed to the game's NPCs. While there is no official solution for this problem, you could resolve it with a hit-and-trial approach, where you can try standard in-game fixes that could fix the error.

Ad

This article will detail how to potentially fix the Schedule 1 "Can't Assign Employee a Bed" issue.

Possible reasons for Schedule 1 "Can't Assign Employee a Bed" issue

The Schedule 1 "Can't Assign Employee a Bed" issue is yet to be recognized by the developers at TVGS. We're unaware of the exact cause for this error, but the closest reason could be bad or corrupt game files or a bug in the clipboard menu.

Ad

Trending

Potential fixes for Schedule 1 "Can't Assign Employee a Bed" issue

Here are some possible fixes that players can try to resolve the Can't Assign Employee a Bed issue in Schedule 1.

1) Verify game files

Fixing corrupt game files on Steam (Image via Valve)

The Can't Assign Employee a Bed issue could stem from corrupt game files. Interrupted downloads or file relocation could cause the files to go bad. However, this can be sorted with a simple fix. Here's how you can do that:

Ad

Open the Steam library.

Right-click on Schedule 1 and head to Properties.

Select the Installed-files option.

Click on Verify integrity of game files .

. Once done, launch the game.

Also read: How to get Pseudo in Schedule 1

2) Fix the clipboard

Clipboard in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)

The clipboard tab could be buggy due to overlapping buttons or bad UI. Here are some steps you can follow to fix it in the game:

Ad

Open Schedule 1. Once in the game, open your clipboard. Click on any employee name, Search for the Assign Bed option and select the available bed.

Also read: How to play co-op in Schedule 1

3) Restart your game

While this appears to be a simple step, it could do wonders against a problem like the Schedule 1 "Can't Assign Employee a Bed" issue. Restart your game and check for available updates in your Steam game client. If it still doesn't fix the problem, send a bug report from the game.

Ad

Also read: Can you play Schedule 1 on PlayStation and Xbox?

That covers all the potential fixes for the Schedule 1 "Can't Assign Employee a Bed" issue.

Check out our other articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.