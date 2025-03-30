  • home icon
  • Schedule 1: Best settings for RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti

Schedule 1: Best settings for RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti

By Adith Pramod
Modified Mar 30, 2025 18:16 GMT
Best Schedule 1 settings for RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti (Image via TVGS || MSI || Gigabyte || Nvidia)
Best Schedule 1 settings for RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti (Image via TVGS || MSI || Gigabyte || Nvidia)

Schedule 1 is a new action-simulation shooter that came out on March 25, 2025. It was released exclusively on the Microsoft Windows platform and some handhelds that use the Windows OS. Being a low-poly game, it isn't all that demanding or graphically intensive.

Thus, gamers who own an Nvidia RTX 4060 or a 4060 Ti can easily run the game at relatively high settings. However, tweaking the settings is still recommended for the best experience.

In this article, we'll look into the best settings to run Schedule 1 on the RTX 4060 and the RTX 4060 Ti.

Note: The settings mentioned in the article are for PCs that meet at least the recommended system requirements for the game and are using an RTX 4060 or 4060 Ti GPU.

Best Schedule 1 settings for RTX 4060

The game runs incredibly well on the RTX 4060 (Image via TVGS)
The game runs incredibly well on the RTX 4060 (Image via TVGS)

The game looks great on the RTX 4060. We've set the resolution to 1080p and the graphics to Ultra. As such, it looks amazing visually, featuring sharp textures and dark shadows. You get to see an average of 60-70 FPS with these settings, which is incredible. You could increase the resolution to 1440p if you want to, but you may see fewer frame rates in that case.

These are the best settings for running the game on an RTX 4060:

Display

  • Resolution: 1920 x 1080
  • Display Mode: Exclusive Fullscreen
  • VSync: Off
  • Interface Scale: 50%
  • Target Framerate: Max
  • Camera Bobbing: 70%

Graphics

  • Quality: Ultra
  • Anti-aliasing: SMAA
  • SSAO: On
  • God Rays: On
  • FOV: 60%

Best Schedule 1 settings for RTX 4060 Ti

The game looks even better on the RTX 4060 Ti (Image via TVGS)
The game looks even better on the RTX 4060 Ti (Image via TVGS)

The game runs even better on the RTX 4060 Ti, whose higher performance threshold allows you to play it at a 1440p resolution. We've reduced the graphics quality to High compared to Ultra settings on the 4060. This configuration produces an average of 50-60 FPS, which is superb. You could experiment a bit here and increase the graphics to Ultra, but you might see fewer frame rates at 1440p.

These are the best settings for the game while using an RTX 4060 Ti:

Display

  • Resolution: 2560 x 1440
  • Display Mode: Exclusive Fullscreen
  • VSync: Off
  • Interface Scale: 50%
  • Target Framerate: Max
  • Camera Bobbing: 70%

Graphics

  • Quality: High
  • Anti-aliasing: SMAA
  • SSAO: On
  • God Rays: On
  • FOV: 60%

That concludes our guide on the best settings for running Schedule 1 on the RTX 4060 and the RTX 4060 Ti. Both cards are super-capable GPUs and can easily handle 1080p and 1440p gaming (respectively) with great ease, particularly on such a less-demanding game. With our recommended settings, you can expect great frame rates as well as immersive graphics.

