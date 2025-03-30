How to access console in Schedule 1

Whether you're a newcomer or an aspiring Walter White, the console in Schedule 1 can allow you a ton of free reign over TVGS's viral new game. Schedule 1's progression can get you debating whether you will have enough time to play on a weekend. This is why access to the console can alleviate specific problems you might stumble upon.

Ad

In this article, we will look at how you can access the console in Schedule 1.

Console in Schedule 1: How to enable

Previously, in the demo build of Schedule 1, players had to resort to NexusMods to modify their game. However, with the Early Access release going live on March 25, 2025, TVGS has included a console, which allows you to modify the game without external applications or files.

Ad

Trending

Enabling the Schedule 1 console from Settings (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TVGS)

To enable the console in Schedule 1, follow these steps:

Ad

Boot up Schedule 1 and press ESC to get to the escape menu.

Head to the Settings tab.

Under the Game tab, you will find the console enabling toggle.

After toggling this, you will have access to the console.

Console in Schedule 1: How to use

The Schedule 1 console gives you access to a specific set of commands, which activate the corresponding cheats when entered in the console. From lowering wanted levels to gaining in-game money, there are many possibilities with the console in Schedule 1.

Ad

After enabling, the console will appear on the top left-hand corner of the screen (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TVGS)

To bring up the console, press the console keybind, which can be found in the settings under the console toggle we went over in the previous section. By default, it will be set to the tilde (~) key, which can be found right below the ESC key.

Ad

For more information on Schedule 1, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.