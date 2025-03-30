How to access console in Schedule 1

Whether you're a newcomer or an aspiring Walter White, the console in Schedule 1 can allow you a ton of free reign over TVGS's viral new game. Schedule 1's progression can get you debating whether you will have enough time to play on a weekend. This is why access to the console can alleviate specific problems you might stumble upon.
In this article, we will look at how you can access the console in Schedule 1.
Console in Schedule 1: How to enable
Previously, in the demo build of Schedule 1, players had to resort to NexusMods to modify their game. However, with the Early Access release going live on March 25, 2025, TVGS has included a console, which allows you to modify the game without external applications or files.
To enable the console in Schedule 1, follow these steps:
- Boot up Schedule 1 and press ESC to get to the escape menu.
- Head to the Settings tab.
- Under the Game tab, you will find the console enabling toggle.
- After toggling this, you will have access to the console.
Console in Schedule 1: How to use
The Schedule 1 console gives you access to a specific set of commands, which activate the corresponding cheats when entered in the console. From lowering wanted levels to gaining in-game money, there are many possibilities with the console in Schedule 1.
To bring up the console, press the console keybind, which can be found in the settings under the console toggle we went over in the previous section. By default, it will be set to the tilde (~) key, which can be found right below the ESC key.
