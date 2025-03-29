How to get new customers in Schedule 1

Getting new customers in Schedule 1 will help increase your business and earn profits. Creating a drug business requires a large and loyal customer base. You must amass as many patrons as possible and try to satisfy their demands. However, finding new buyers and managing workers might be overwhelming for new players.

To that end, this article provides a comprehensive guide for getting new customers in Schedule 1.

How to find new customers in Schedule 1

You can discover new customers in Schedule 1 by utilizing the in-game map on your phone. Simply press the Tab key to access the map section. The map features several purple icons that indicate potential buyers available for business engagement.

Favorite effects in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)

You must locate the customers and then approach them and offer a free sample of a product that they want. A list containing their favorite effects would appear on the right side of the screen. You should focus on getting the effects that came up on the list.

How to improve relationships with customers in Schedule 1

The fastest way to improve customer relationships is by constantly engaging in multiple deals with the specific customer. Check the map and assign Dealers to the buyers with the Dealers tab on the phone. This will help boost the relationship status and save time as it is dealers who are entertaining the customers.

Apps in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)

The Contacts button in the phone details individual customers along with their relationship level. This menu also helps you identify their preferred effects and standards, thereby providing specific information.

The Product app can be accessed to facilitate distribution. It can be used to list specific drug items that you want to sell to the customers. Responding promptly to inquiries will help maintain a positive experience for both parties.

This covers our guide for getting new customers in Schedule 1. Follow Sportskeeda for more news and guides.

