How to make Zombie product in Schedule 1

In Schedule 1, you can transform your customers into zombies by creating a Zombie product and selling it to them. Unlike other drugs, this product is quite different and attracts a lot of customers when it is listed in store. Initially, you won't be able to prepare this without completing specific tasks to unlock the necessary equipment. Upon doing so, you can mix various ingredients to make the product.

This article guides you on how to make the Zombie product in Schedule 1.

Process to prepare Zombie product in Schedule 1

To prepare Zombie product, you first require one of Marijuana’s substain called Green Crack. You can obtain this substance by using your mobile to place orders with dealers. The game offers a negotiation feature, so you can bargain with them to get the best price. After that, you must purchase a Mixing Station for $500 from the Hardware Store.

Purchase Mixing Station to prepare Zombie drug (Image via TVGS)

Initially, Mixing Station remains locked, and you will need to complete the task “Mixing Mania” in the game to unlock it. Apart from these two items, you will also require Gasoline and a Battery, which again can be unlocked after reaching a certain level while engaging in drug dealing.

After acquiring all the necessary items, follow these steps to prepare the Zombie product in Schedule 1:

Step 1: Blend the Green Crack and Gasoline together in the Mixing Station, which will give you the Euphoric effect.

Blend the Green Crack and Gasoline together in the Mixing Station, which will give you the Euphoric effect. Step 2: Take the mixture and add the Battery to obtain the Zombie product.

Take the mixture and add the Battery to obtain the Zombie product. Step 3: Give a name to that product and list that on the store.

After listing the product in the store, you will receive messages from various buyers, especially from the suburbs and the Downtown region of the map. You can sell the product at a high profit to earn huge cash and make progress in-game.

