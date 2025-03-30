Top 10 tips for beginners in Schedule 1

Schedule 1 is blowing up right now, topping Steam Charts and getting massive attention from players. If you're just starting out in the game, knowing what to focus on can make a huge difference. To build a successful empire, you need to start with the right strategies. Making money, choosing the best Strains, and managing resources efficiently will help you grow faster.

On that note, here are the top 10 essential tips in Schedule 1 for a beginner.

Best tips for beginners in Schedule 1

10) Collect garbage

Garbage Can in Schedule 1 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TVGS)

Always clean your safehouses and collect the garbage. Not only does it keep your place tidy, but you can also sell the garbage to nearby Recycling Machines. A full bag of garbage nets you an average of $12 to $15 (in-game money). You can even pick up trash from the streets and add it to your garbage to make extra cash.

9) Don’t just make expensive weed

Growing weed in Schedule 1 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TVGS)

While high-end Strains like Green Crack or Granddaddy Purple sell for more, OG Kush is the best for unique mixes. It’s highly addictive and profitable, making it a great choice for maximizing earnings. Thus, it's always better to harvest a variety of items rather than focusing on the expensive ones.

8) Hire workers

Hiring a worker in Schedule 1 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TVGS)

Don’t do everything manually. You can hire workers early in the game, with wages starting at $200 per day. They can clean, help with plantation, or even handle packaging so you can focus on expanding your empire.

7) Save up for bigger properties

Your first apartment in Schedule 1 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TVGS)

While the motel room and small apartment behind the Chinese restaurant that you get early on are decent, they are not enough if you want to scale up. Save up as much money as you can and invest in larger spaces to grow your operation.

6) Keep cash and digital money balanced

Using an ATM (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TVGS)

Cash is needed for illegal purchases like ingredients, while digital money is used for legal items like soil, packaging, and fertilizers. So it's better to keep a balanced amount of both. You can deposit cash at ATMs, which can be found at almost every landmark.

5) Don’t just sleep during Curfew

Roaming during the Curfew (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TVGS)

The Curfew (9 pm to 5 am) is dangerous since the police will arrest you on sight, but it’s also the most profitable time to make deliveries. Most customers pay you extra as a Curfew Bonus, so it's worth the risk.

4) Don’t accept every order

Delivering an order in Schedule 1 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TVGS)

You don’t need to accept every order that you receive on your phone. If you have larger, more profitable orders, it is highly recommended to cancel the smaller ones. It’s better to reject orders upfront rather than fail to deliver after confirming it, as it hurts your friendship with the customer.

3) Don’t waste money on cosmetics

Buying essentials from Dan's Hardware Store (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TVGS)

As a beginner, it's better to spend wisely. Clothes, tattoos, and haircuts may make your character look cooler, but they’re not worth it for a beginner with limited funds. Focus on essentials and wait until you reach at least a Peddler I rank before spending on fancy items.

2) Keep experimenting

Experimenting at the Mixing Station (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TVGS)

Once you reach Hoodlum I, get a Mixing Station and start creating custom Strain mixes. You can combine anything from cola to medicines or even gasoline in order to make your recipes more addictive. Some experimental Strains could sell for up to $200 for a single sample.

1) Keep free samples handy

Offering a free sample (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TVGS)

You can find numerous prospective customers on the map. Always carry free samples to offer them and turn them into regular buyers. The more contacts you make, the faster you’ll climb the ranks and become richer in the game. However, do not always make trades in the open, as you can get caught by the police.

