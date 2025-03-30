Every supplier in Schedule 1 and how to unlock them

By Sankalpa Das
Modified Mar 30, 2025 15:47 GMT
Taking a look at every supplier in Schedule 1.
Taking a look at every supplier in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)

As the name suggests, a supplier in Schedule 1 will provide you with various important items that are required to create your drug empire in TVGS's new viral Breaking Bad-inspired indie game. They are the key to your success as an aspiring drug lord. Suppliers can be found in various locations on the map, with the ones from the later stages requiring additional steps to be accessible.

In this article, we shall go over all the suppliers in Schedule 1, where they can be found, and how to unlock them.

Every supplier in Schedule 1: Who are they?

Suppliers will provide you with base materials required to create products (Image via TVGS)
Suppliers will provide you with base materials required to create products (Image via TVGS)

Schedule 1 is currently in an early access stage, with access to the console alongside additional features. In terms of suppliers, players will come across three such characters, who will provide them with important resources.

The suppliers in Schedule 1 are:

  • Albert Hoover
  • Shirley Watts
  • Salvador Moreno

Region and stash location of all suppliers in Schedule 1

The suppliers in TVGS's new viral game can be found scattered across a few different regions of the map. While some may be accessible early into the game, the last one can take quite of bit of grinding to unlock for business. Below, we will take a look at the location of each supplier in Schedule 1:

SupplierRegionStash location
Albert Hooveravailable from the startDan's Hardware Store
Shirley WattsWestvilleWarehouse
Salvador MorenoDocksBehind the Church
Every supplier in Schedule 1: How to unlock and prerequisites

Albert Hoover is the first supplier players get to do business with as soon as they start the game. This supplier has no prerequisites to be unlocked and offers Marijuana seeds for players to grow weed and bring in new customers. Upon leveling up further, gamers can access all the variants that Albert has to offer.

Suppliers, as well as product deliveries, can be tracked (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TVGS)
Suppliers, as well as product deliveries, can be tracked (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TVGS)

Shirley Watts is the second supplier in Schedule 1 that players will come across. This supplier can be unlocked by maintaining a friendly status with Meg Cooley and Jerry Montero. Shirley offers the base material required for M**h, with additional variants unlocked as players level up.

Finally, the last supplier in Schedule 1 is Salvador Moreno, who will be the supplier of yet another recreational drug. Available quite late into the game, gamers are required to hit friendly status with Mac Cooper and Javier Perez. Salvador offers base materials for producing C***aine. There is only one base material to be found from this supplier.

Edited by Shraman Mitra
हिन्दी