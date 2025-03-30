Can you move Employees in Schedule 1? Everything we know

In simple terms, no, you cannot move Employees in Schedule 1 once you have hired them for a particular area. However, if it's absolutely necessary, there is a workaround for the situation, which, unfortunately, will cost you a significant amount of money.

Having said that, here is everything you need to know about “moving” Employees in Schedule 1.

Possible way to move Employees in Schedule 1

Moving Employees in Schedule 1 is much more complicated than you would imagine. There is no direct feature allowing the process; therefore, players have to rely on a workaround.

Hiring Employees in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)

If you wish to move Employees in Schedule 1, you have to fire them from their previous job, rehire them, and assign them a new place. Although this sounds simple, unfortunately, it comes with a few major drawbacks.

When you hire an Employee, you are entitled to pay a significant signing bonus to them. Not to mention the long and tiresome process of hiring one in the first place. These make “moving” Employees a hassle in the game.

Although by firing and rehiring an Employee, you technically “move” them, there is no way to avoid the hefty signing fee. Therefore, it is advisable to simply hire a new Employee at your desired location, given you can afford to pay both Employees' wages.

That covers everything you need to know about how to move Employees in Schedule 1. There is no direct feature to allow you to do so, making it that much more difficult to manage your finances.

