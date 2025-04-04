7 Easter eggs and mysteries in Schedule 1

Schedule 1 is vast and immersive, packed with tons of items and activities. There's always something for the players to buy or experience in this game, making it quite addictive. However, beyond the mechanics of running a successful empire, it also hides many interesting secrets. The interactive and fairly large map of Schedule 1 is full of mysteries and interesting locations.

On that note, here are seven fascinating Easter eggs in Schedule 1 that you might have missed.

7 interesting Easter eggs and mysteries in Schedule 1

1) Abandoned wheelchairs

Wheelchairs (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TVGS)

There are numerous wheelchairs abandoned at the most random locations throughout the map. There could be two possible theories behind these:

There are too many wheelchair users in the town who have possibly upgraded to something better and thrown away the older ones.

These are memories that remind the protagonist about Uncle Nelson.

For those who have not played the game yet, Uncle Nelson used to teach us how to make and sell drugs during the prologue. He couldn't walk and used to have a wheelchair, which is very similar to the ones we see throughout the town. He gets arrested, and we never get to see him again after the prologue.

The theory about the town having too many wheelchair users makes less sense because we also find one of the abandoned wheelchairs on the rooftop of an apartment. Thus, these are most likely the memories of Uncle Nelson.

2) JJ wuz here!

JJ's hilarious works (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TVGS)

The Schedule 1 map is filled with hilarious and random graffiti artworks, but one particular tagger stands out. Behind the warehouse, there’s a small passage where you’ll find the words "JJ wuz here" sprayed in bright orange. A few steps ahead, you’ll spot another tag that reads "JJ wuz also here."

Not only this, but over at Taco Ticklers, to the left of the entrance, there’s a message that reads, "Their burrito killed my Nan." Behind the Hyland Medicals pharmacy, you’ll find another one that says, "They won’t sell me coke!!! 0/10." The similar handwriting suggests that JJ is responsible for many of the game’s funniest graffiti messages, making him a mysterious yet legendary figure.

3) Mystery giant spoon

A giant spoon (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TVGS)

If you go to the northernmost area of the map where the overpass ends, you will find a giant spoon behind the grey building. Interestingly, it is one of the very few objects in the game that you can neither pick up nor interact with. For now, the reference or the backstory behind this object is unknown.

4) A possible tribute to Heisenberg

Heisenberg graffiti (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TVGS)

Building a drug empire from nothing? That sounds familiar. It just wouldn't be right if Schedule 1 did not pay homage to one of the most iconic fictional drug kingpins, Walter White, also known as Heisenberg from the TV series, Breaking Bad.

If you head to the northernmost part of the map near the overpass ending, just a few meters left of the giant spoon, you’ll find a graffiti sketch that looks somewhat similar to Walter White’s Heisenberg persona.

5) Splash bob

Weird Spongebob art (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TVGS)

If you go behind the Sauerkraut Supreme Pizza, you can see a bizarre artwork that seems to be inspired from the iconic character Spongebob. There's also a text bubble that has a Chinese message. Upon translating it using a third-party service, the message reads: Splash bob.

6) Dean's tattoos

Dean's right arm (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TVGS)

If you want to get a tattoo in Schedule 1, there's only one parlour, named Top Tattoo, that you can visit. Dean, who is the owner of this shop, has some unique tattoos that you cannot purchase.

His right arm has two unique tattoos, one featuring a red heart with the text "Mom" below it, and another one reads "Anyone can cook," which most likely refers to cooking M*th. On the left arm, there's another unique tattoo that reads "Vegan x Vegan," which probably is a supportive term to use vegan ingredients.

7) Water tank POI

Out of bounds water tanker (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TVGS)

If you use Schedule 1's in-game console and type the freecam cheat code, you can explore a lot of locations that are not normally accessible. One of the most interesting and mysterious areas you can explore is the giant water tanker in between the woods, which is far from the explorable area of the game.

The water tank has a ladder to climb, and this location gives an amazing view of the full map. It could be an upcoming landmark in the game, but for now, you cannot do anything around it.

That concludes the list of Easter eggs and mysteries in Schedule 1. There could be more hidden details across the map that uncover the game’s lore or pop culture references, so players are advised to keep exploring.

