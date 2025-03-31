Schedule 1 map and all key locations explained

The full Schedule 1 map in TVGS's new viral release is quite large in scale. Several areas can be dominated as a drug kingpin in this brand new, Breaking Bad-esque title. Not only are there specific areas for suppliers, but also various key locations that can be found across the map. These points of interest allow gamers to make investments in their business and expand their empire.
For the most part, the map in this game is rather hard to read and figure out what's what. Therefore, in this article, we shall take a look at the Schedule 1 map and highlight all the key points of interest that gamer's can make use of.
A general overview of the Schedule 1 map
We have included the complete Schedule 1 map, with numbered markings for all points of interest that serve as key locations throughout one's gameplay.
Legend for the map markings mentioned above:
- Barn
- Top Tattoos
- Chinese Restaurant
- Dan's Hardware
- Shred Shack
- Motel
- Taco Ticklers
- Warehouse
- Laundromat
- Thrifty Threads
- Docks Warehouse
- Body Shop
- Gas Mart
- Post Office
- Ray's Realty
- Hyland Auto
- Recreational Vehicle
- Barn
Most notable points of interest in the Schedule 1 map
Among all points of interest, below mentioned are some businesses and properties in Schedule 1 that can be purchased and utilised by the player. These are:
- Motel
- Chinese Restaurant
- Barn
- Laundromat
- Bungalow
- Docks Warehouse
- Taco Ticklers
- Post Office
- Ray's Realty
- Recreational Vehicle
Ray's Realty is the spot where you can find the realtor who will allow you to purchase properties. Most of these key locations give access to a larger home, a new office for players and their crew, and/or a business to work on alongside your drug empire. Gamers can additionally hold more money in their bank account by increasing it via money laundering at the Laundromat.
Additional key locations in the Schedule 1 map
The additional key locations in the Schedule 1 map are shops that will sell you all the necessary resources and equipment you need to maintain your business and expand your drug empire. Others, like Thrifty Threads with its clothing, allow you to alter your appearance. Dan's Hardware is the first store players get access to. Additionally, there are:
- Gas marts
- Body shop
- Thrifty Threads
- Top Tattoos
- Shred Shack
- Warehouse
- Hyland Auto
Weapons of various kinds, be they melee or ranged, can be purchased from the Warehouse. Thrifty Threads is a clothing store you can visit, allowing you to alter your appearance alongside Top Tattoos for those who fancy some ink.
Hyland Auto will sell you vehicles, which players can use to move around the massive map of Schedule 1. Gamers may also purchase a skateboard from Shred Shack, which is another fun way to move around the map.
