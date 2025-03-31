What is Money Laundering in Schedule 1 and how to do it 

Money Laundering in Schedule 1 is an additional method to earn money without worrying about the daily deposit cap. The game currently allows a daily deposit of $10,000 max, which is incredibly low as you progress through the game. Therefore, you can use legitimate businesses to launder some extra money, which will ultimately help you progress faster.

Here is everything you must know about Money Laundering in Schedule 1.

A detailed overview of Money Laundering in Schedule 1

Money Laundering in Schedule 1 allows you to earn extra money past the daily deposit limit. It can be done after purchasing legitimate businesses like the Laundromat and running your laundering operations through them. These are pretty hefty purchases at first but the amount of laundered money should quickly make up for it.

A PC where you can launder money in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)

There are currently four businesses that you can buy for money laundering. They are the Laundromat, Post Office, The Car Wash, and Taco Ticklers. It is important to note that the more you spend on buying a business, the more money you can launder. Here are the details:

Business Money launder limit Business cost (one-time purchase) Laundromat $2,000 $4,000 Post Office $4,000 $10,000 The Car Wash $6,000 $20,000 Taco Ticklers $8,000 $50,000

Now that you know what money laundering is, let us look at how to unlock it. It is fairly simple, as you should get a phone call from Uncle Nelson to start the side quest tied to money laundering once you reach your daily deposit cap for the first time.

After unlocking the same, follow these steps to launder money daily:

Purchase a business of your choice

of your choice Go through the back door of your business and locate a PC

of your business and locate a You can start to launder money on this PC, which will take a few in-game hours to complete every time.

Note: All laundered money will show up as your online balance in the game, which you can then use to buy accessories or withdraw from the ATMs.

This covers everything you must know about Money Laundering in Schedule 1. It is an important in-game feature as it will boost your progression exponentially by helping you earn cash.

