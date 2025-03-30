Can you sell items in Schedule 1?

In simple words, no, you cannot sell items in Schedule 1. You do, however, have the option of discarding or trashing items in the game, which you can use to throw away unwanted accessories. Moreover, there are Trash Compactors located around the city that provide you with a small amount of cash every time you turn in a few items.
That said, here is everything you need to know about how to sell items in Schedule 1, albeit indirectly, as recyclable trash.
Also read: How to get rid of items in Schedule 1
What can you do to sell items in Schedule 1?
Given that there is no direct way to sell unwanted items in the game at the moment, here is what you can do to discard them instead. When you press “Tab” on your keyboard to bring out your phone, you can use the small red-colored “Discard” box at the bottom-right-hand side of your screen to throw away items. Simply drag and drop the chosen item, and it will disappear after a short delay.
Regarding your trash, like used boxes and cartons, it is highly advisable to use the Trash Compactors in the city. They will give back a small amount of money for the trash you deposit, which might come in handy later on. This is currently the only way to get some cash in return for unwanted items in the game.
Note that you can get the Litter Picker from Dan’s Hardware Store to help you collect trash. This allows you to quickly gather a considerable amount of litter and deposit it at the Trash Compactors.
Check out: How to get Pseudo in Schedule 1
That covers everything you need to know about whether you can sell items in Schedule 1. There is no direct way to do it in the game as of now and no indication as to whether we might see this mechanic in the future. In the meantime, you can "sell" your trash to earn some extra bucks in the game.
