All ranks in Schedule 1 and what they unlock

Schedule 1 has quickly become one of the most popular simulator games in recent years, tempting hundreds of thousands of players to build their own drug empires. The title offers an immersive experience where level progression is the key to expanding operations. The higher you climb the ranks, the more items and areas you unlock to grow your customer base and revenue.

Almost every rank grants access to new ingredients and regions on the map. On that note, here’s a complete breakdown of all the ranks and what they unlock in the game as of April 4, 2025.

All the levels in Schedule 1 and what they unlock

There are eleven ranks in the game, starting from Street Rat. Each rank has multiple tiers, with the highest rank being Kingpin. You level up in the game by earning XP through various activities across the map.

Below are the names of all the ranks in the game:

1) Street Rat (Starting level)

Street Rat tier Items unlocked Region unlocked I Grow Tent, Soil, Watering Can, Plant Trimmers, Packaging Station, Baggie, Bed, Coffee Table, Wooden Square Table, Metal Square Table, Floor Lamp, TV, Small Storage Rack, Medium Storage Rack, Large Storage Rack, Display Cabinet, Trash Bag, Trash Grabber, Trash Can, OG Kush Seeds, Cuke, Banana, Paracetamol, Donut Northtown II None None III PGR, Speed Grow, Jar None IV Long-Life Soil, Sour Diesel Seeds None V Pot Sprinkler, Electric Plant Trimmers None

2) Hoodlum

Hoodlum tier Items unlocked Region unlocked I Low-Quality Pseudo, Flu Medicine, Gasoline, Donut Westville II Soil Pourer, Green Crack seeds, Energy Drink None III Mouth Wash None IV Extra Long-Life Soil, Granddaddy purple seeds, Motor Oil None V Packaging station Mk II, Mixing station None

3) Peddler

Peddler tier Items unlocked Region unlocked I Iodine None II Paracetamol, Mixing Station Mk II None III V*agra None IV - V None None

4) Hustler

Hustler tier Items unlocked Region unlocked I None Downtown II None None III Pseudo, Horse S*men None IV - V None None

5) Bagman

Bagman tier Items unlocked Region unlocked I - IV None None V Brick press, High-Quality Pseudo None

6) Enforcer

Enforcer tier Items unlocked Region unlocked I Coca Leaves, Cauldron Docks II - V None None

7) Shot Caller

Shot Caller tier Items unlocked Region unlocked I to V None None

8) Block Boss

Block Boss tier Items unlocked Region unlocked I None Suburbia II - V None None

9) Underlord

Underlord tier Items unlocked Region unlocked I to V None None

10) Baron

Block Boss tier Items unlocked Region unlocked I None Uptown II - V None None

11) Kingpin

Kingpin is the highest rank in Schedule 1, which requires tens if not hundreds of hours to reach. There is nothing left in the game to unlock at this point, and unlike other ranks, it has 24 tiers, each requiring tens of thousands of XP to level up.

That concludes the list of all ranks and what they unlock in the game. Leveling up is essential, even when some ranks don’t offer direct rewards. Unlocking better tools, ingredients, and regions not only gives you a major advantage as you grow your drug empire but makes Uncle Nelson prouder with every step towards progress.

Developers have officially announced that numerous new items will be added to the game soon.

