All ranks in Schedule 1 and what they unlock

Schedule 1 has quickly become one of the most popular simulator games in recent years, tempting hundreds of thousands of players to build their own drug empires. The title offers an immersive experience where level progression is the key to expanding operations. The higher you climb the ranks, the more items and areas you unlock to grow your customer base and revenue.
Almost every rank grants access to new ingredients and regions on the map. On that note, here’s a complete breakdown of all the ranks and what they unlock in the game as of April 4, 2025.
All the levels in Schedule 1 and what they unlock
There are eleven ranks in the game, starting from Street Rat. Each rank has multiple tiers, with the highest rank being Kingpin. You level up in the game by earning XP through various activities across the map.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Below are the names of all the ranks in the game:
1) Street Rat (Starting level)
2) Hoodlum
3) Peddler
Also read: 5 games you should try if you enjoyed Schedule 1
4) Hustler
5) Bagman
6) Enforcer
7) Shot Caller
Also read — Schedule 1 "Can't Assign Employee a Bed" issue: Possible fixes, reason
8) Block Boss
9) Underlord
10) Baron
11) Kingpin
Kingpin is the highest rank in Schedule 1, which requires tens if not hundreds of hours to reach. There is nothing left in the game to unlock at this point, and unlike other ranks, it has 24 tiers, each requiring tens of thousands of XP to level up.
That concludes the list of all ranks and what they unlock in the game. Leveling up is essential, even when some ranks don’t offer direct rewards. Unlocking better tools, ingredients, and regions not only gives you a major advantage as you grow your drug empire but makes Uncle Nelson prouder with every step towards progress.
Developers have officially announced that numerous new items will be added to the game soon.
Read more articles here:
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.