All ranks in Schedule 1 and what they unlock

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Modified Apr 03, 2025 23:51 GMT
Here are all the ranks and what items they unlock in Schedule 1 (Image via Sportskeeda Gamin || TVGS)
Here are all the ranks and what items they unlock in Schedule 1 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TVGS)

Schedule 1 has quickly become one of the most popular simulator games in recent years, tempting hundreds of thousands of players to build their own drug empires. The title offers an immersive experience where level progression is the key to expanding operations. The higher you climb the ranks, the more items and areas you unlock to grow your customer base and revenue.

Ad

Almost every rank grants access to new ingredients and regions on the map. On that note, here’s a complete breakdown of all the ranks and what they unlock in the game as of April 4, 2025.

All the levels in Schedule 1 and what they unlock

There are eleven ranks in the game, starting from Street Rat. Each rank has multiple tiers, with the highest rank being Kingpin. You level up in the game by earning XP through various activities across the map.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Ad

Below are the names of all the ranks in the game:

1) Street Rat (Starting level)

Street Rat tierItems unlockedRegion unlocked
IGrow Tent, Soil, Watering Can, Plant Trimmers, Packaging Station, Baggie, Bed, Coffee Table, Wooden Square Table, Metal Square Table, Floor Lamp, TV, Small Storage Rack, Medium Storage Rack, Large Storage Rack, Display Cabinet, Trash Bag, Trash Grabber, Trash Can, OG Kush Seeds, Cuke, Banana, Paracetamol, DonutNorthtown
IINoneNone
IIIPGR, Speed Grow, JarNone
IVLong-Life Soil, Sour Diesel Seeds None
V Pot Sprinkler, Electric Plant Trimmers None
Ad

2) Hoodlum

Hoodlum tierItems unlockedRegion unlocked
ILow-Quality Pseudo, Flu Medicine, Gasoline, DonutWestville
IISoil Pourer, Green Crack seeds, Energy DrinkNone
IIIMouth WashNone
IVExtra Long-Life Soil, Granddaddy purple seeds, Motor OilNone
VPackaging station Mk II, Mixing stationNone
Ad

3) Peddler

Peddler tierItems unlockedRegion unlocked
IIodineNone
IIParacetamol, Mixing Station Mk IINone
IIIV*agraNone
IV - VNoneNone
Ad

Also read: 5 games you should try if you enjoyed Schedule 1

4) Hustler

Hustler tierItems unlockedRegion unlocked
INoneDowntown
IINoneNone
IIIPseudo, Horse S*menNone
IV - VNoneNone
Ad

5) Bagman

Bagman tierItems unlockedRegion unlocked
I - IVNoneNone
VBrick press, High-Quality PseudoNone
Ad

6) Enforcer

Enforcer tierItems unlockedRegion unlocked
ICoca Leaves, CauldronDocks
II - VNoneNone
Ad

7) Shot Caller

Shot Caller tierItems unlockedRegion unlocked
I to VNoneNone
Ad

Also read — Schedule 1 "Can't Assign Employee a Bed" issue: Possible fixes, reason

8) Block Boss

Block Boss tierItems unlockedRegion unlocked
INoneSuburbia
II - VNoneNone
Ad

9) Underlord

Underlord tierItems unlockedRegion unlocked
I to VNoneNone
Ad

10) Baron

Block Boss tierItems unlockedRegion unlocked
INoneUptown
II - VNoneNone
Ad

11) Kingpin

Kingpin is the highest rank in Schedule 1, which requires tens if not hundreds of hours to reach. There is nothing left in the game to unlock at this point, and unlike other ranks, it has 24 tiers, each requiring tens of thousands of XP to level up.

That concludes the list of all ranks and what they unlock in the game. Leveling up is essential, even when some ranks don’t offer direct rewards. Unlocking better tools, ingredients, and regions not only gives you a major advantage as you grow your drug empire but makes Uncle Nelson prouder with every step towards progress.

Ad

Developers have officially announced that numerous new items will be added to the game soon.

Read more articles here:

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी