5 games you should try if you enjoyed Schedule 1 

Schedule 1 has become incredibly popular and currently has over 40,000 reviews with an 'Overwhelmingly Positive' rating on Steam. This game is a great example of the appeal that casual games and funny simulators inspire among players.

Such titles with goofy mechanics, chaos, and engaging gameplay never fail to entertain those who are looking to relax and take a break from fast-paced competitive games.

On that note, here are some of the best games you should try if you enjoyed Schedule 1.

Note: This list is subjective and in no particular order. The article solely represents the writer's opinion.

Internet Cafe Simulator 2 and other fun games like Schedule 1

Do note that not all the games on this list are simulators or crime-themed. Some of them are just fun, goofy experiences with unique visuals and engaging gameplay, even if they belong to completely different genres.

1) Internet Cafe Simulator 2

Internet Cafe Simulator 2 (Image via Cheesecake Dev)

Internet Cafe Simulator 2 probably shares the highest degree of similarity with Schedule 1. In this fun experience, your goal is simply to build the best internet cafe in town, but it’s not as easy as it sounds.

You must protect your business from thieves, confront scammers, and escape the police. You can explore the map and even gamble at the casino, just like in Schedule 1. The game offers a high level of customization, with a wide range of PC parts and interior design options to create your perfect cafe. However, keep in mind that it's a single-player game only.

2) Flatout 2

Flatout 2 (Image via Bugbear Entertainment)

Released in 2006, Flatout 2 is considered one of the best racing games of all time. While it’s a little old, the visuals still hold up surprisingly well, and the gameplay remains as chaotic as ever. The title used to feature a multiplayer mode when it was initially released, but now it's a single-player experience.

Flatout 2 features funny game modes, great soft-body physics, and incredibly smart AI, making every race both entertaining and challenging. If you enjoy destruction, high-speed crashes, and wild stunts, this game is a must-try.

3) Thief Simulator

Thief Simulator (Image via Noble Muffins)

If you enjoy the crime and realistic elements of Schedule 1, then Thief Simulator is a game that you must try. As the name suggests, you play as a thief and attempt to steal valuable items in various scenarios.

The game offers realistic burglary mechanics, including lockpicking, hacking security systems, and planning your heists carefully to avoid getting caught. This title might look a bit more serious than Schedule 1, but it still has many fun and chaotic elements, especially when things go wrong while breaking in.

4) R.E.P.O.

R.E.P.O. (Image via semiwork)

R.E.P.O. is one of the most viral co-op multiplayer games of 2025, known for its funny visuals and unique ghost encounters. Unlike traditional horror games, R.E.P.O. balances both spooky and comic elements together, making it a very fun and unpredictable experience.

Your objective is to team up with friends, extract valuable items, and escape from different kinds of monsters, each with its own quirky behavior. The title features proximity chat that always stays on, making the game more fun and chaotic.

5) Goat Simulator 3

Goat Simulator 3 (Image via Coffee Stain North)

The Goat Simulator franchise features some of the most random and funny moments in gaming. The third instalment of this game series is an open-world experience that allows you to control a destructive goat wreaking havoc across the map.

You can headbutt people, hijack vehicles, complete funny quests, and unlock different goat variants with special abilities. Moreover, this is a co-op multiplayer game, so you can cause chaos all around the city with your friends too.

