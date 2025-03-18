All monsters from REPO

Surviving in R.E.P.O. is no easy task. The game throws a wide range of monsters at you, each with different behaviors, attack patterns, and weaknesses. Some enemies will test your combat skills, while others will challenge your ability to stay calm and strategic under pressure. Knowing what you’re up against is the key to surviving and succeeding.

This guide provides a detailed breakdown of every monster you’ll encounter in R.E.P.O., including how they behave, how they attack, and the best ways to handle them.

All the monsters you will face in REPO

1) Animal

Animal is a deformed creature (Image via Semiwork || YouTube/@Wurps)

The Animal moves erratically and unpredictably but is mostly harmless. Its attacks are slow and easy to dodge. If it steps on a Gnome, it will kill it instantly. If multiple players grab it at once, it will freeze and then run away. Since it poses little threat, it’s best to avoid direct encounters with it.

2) Apex Predator

Apex Predator looks like a duck (Image via Semiwork || YouTube/@Wurps)

The Apex Predator is a small yellow duck that follows your crosshair and quacks constantly. If it doesn't have a player to follow, it will wander until it finds one, then jump in front of their crosshair to be picked up. While annoying, it’s harmless. Simply pick it up to stop the noise or ignore it.

3) Banger

Bangers look like skulls on short legs (Image via Semiwork || YouTube/@Wurps)

The Banger is a walking skull loaded with explosives. It spawns in groups and wanders aimlessly until it sees a player or takes damage. If its fuse ignites, it will charge the nearest player and explode, causing instant death up close and high damage at a distance. The fuse cannot be put out once lit, so it's best to take it out from a distance or avoid it altogether.

4) Bowtie

Bowtie has a strong wind attack (Image via Semiwork || YouTube/@Wurps)

Bowtie is slow and less threatening than other monsters, but it can blow you away with a gust of wind when it attacks. Its attacking phase is easy to spot when its mouth opens wide. Hide behind or under an object to avoid the blow. If you’re carrying items, hide them when Bowtie starts blowing.

5) The Chef

The Chef is a frog with a chef's hat (Image via Semiwork || YouTube/@Wurps)

The Chef is a frog-like enemy that smiles before leaping at the first player it sees, swinging its cleavers wildly. Its attacks deal heavy damage but aren’t instantly fatal. If it misses its jump, it will ragdoll for a short time, giving you a chance to escape or attack. Killing it earns between $1.5k and $3k, making it a worthwhile target if you can avoid its cleavers.

6) Clown

The Clown always carries a balloon (Image via Semiwork || YouTube/@Wurps)

The Clown is fast and loud with 250 health. It attacks with a deadly laser beam that deals 50 damage per second and laughs before firing the beam that sweeps horizontally and adjusts to the player’s height. After firing, it needs to cool down for a couple of seconds, giving you a chance to escape or attack. If its laser is on cooldown, it will charge and kick players, dealing 50 damage and launching them.

7) Gnome

Gnomes have very little damage but can be annoying (Image via Semiwork || YouTube/@Wurps)

The Gnome follows you persistently and will attack if you get too close. It deals small but consistent damage, which can leave you vulnerable to other enemies. Gnomes can also pick up flammable items and throw them at you. They can spawn in groups, making them more dangerous when paired with other threats.

8) Headman

Headman is one of the strongest monsters you will face (Image via Semiwork || YouTube/@Wurps)

The Headman is a floating head that is hard to escape from once it notices you. Its attack phase is marked by widened eyes and an open mouth. If it gets close, it will lunge and bite you. Shining a flashlight on it makes it more aggressive, even if you’re in another room. Avoid using light sources near it and run if you see its attack phase start.

9) The Hidden

The Hidden can be detected by noise (Image via Semiwork || YouTube/@Wurps)

The Hidden is a rare, nearly invisible monster marked only by a black smoke cloud for a head and faint footprints. If it touches you, it will scream, grab you, and carry you at high speed, forcing you to drop your items. While it isn’t dangerous on its own, it can drag you to other monsters. Stay alert for signs of its presence and keep moving.

10) Huntsman

The Huntsman is a blind monster with a gun (Image via Semiwork || YouTube/@Wurps)

The Huntsman uses a shotgun as a walking stick and patrols key areas, including the extraction point. He is blind but has excellent hearing, so you can crouch-walk near him without being detected. Avoid making noise, running, or talking near him to stay unnoticed.

11) Mentalist

The Mentalist also known as the alien (Image via Semiwork || YouTube/@Wurps)

The Mentalist floats and creates an anti-gravity aura when it finds a player. This lifts all players and objects nearby for 10 seconds. When the aura turns red, everything slams back down, often causing fatal physics damage if you’re under furniture. If lifted high up, the fall will cause heavy damage. Get out of the lift zone as soon as you sense the aura activating.

12) Peeper

The Peeper will zoom in and cover your screen (Image via Semiwork || YouTube/@Wurps)

The Peeper hangs from the ceiling and forces your crosshair toward it when you enter its view. If you stare for more than three seconds, it deals two damage per second until you break eye contact. It also distorts your field of view and raises your voice pitch. Look away quickly to stop the effect.

13) Reaper

The Scarecrow can deal massive damage (Image via Semiwork || YouTube/@Wurps)

The Reaper is a scarecrow with blades that walks quietly until it notices you. When it attacks, it winds up its blades and starts swinging them. It can open doors, making it hard to avoid. Hiding under furniture or crouching will help you escape since it doesn’t chase for long.

14) Robe

The Robe is a very rare monster (Image via Semiwork || YouTube/@Wurps)

Robe is a fast, stealthy monster that follows players without being noticed until it’s close enough to attack. Looking at its mask makes it rage and dramatically increases its speed. Hiding is unreliable since it remembers your location and will search under tables, beds, and cabinets.

15) Rugrat

Rugrats are baby-like monsters that throw stuff at you (Image via Semiwork || YouTube/@Wurps)

The Rugrat roams around looking for valuable items to steal. If it sees a player and has an item, it will throw it at them, causing damage. If it doesn’t have an item, it will run away. Rugrats are mostly harmless unless they have an item. They can be killed by smashing them against walls or floors with help from teammates.

16) Shadow Child

Shadow Child will grasp and jumpscare you (Image via Semiwork || YouTube/@Wurps)

The Shadow Child teleports and disappears with the sound of a child’s laugh. Looking at it will darken your screen, and after two to three seconds, it will jumpscare you, deal 30 damage, and fling you across the room. It usually disappears within 10 seconds and a melee hit will kill it instantly if necessary.

17) Spewer

Spewer will attach to your face (Image via Semiwork || YouTube/@Wurps)

The Spewer looks like a tadpole and spits acid at players. If it catches you, it will latch onto your face, causing your voice to deepen, and you will grow unsettling teeth. While attached, it will continue spitting acid at other players and items. Teammates must knock it off you to stop the attack.

18) Trudge

The Trudge has a high amount of health (Image via Semiwork || YouTube/@Wurps)

Trudge is a slow-moving monster with a hammer-like weapon that has a magnetized effect, pulling you toward it. Its swing can instantly kill you if it connects. Its range is about two to three meters, so keep your distance. Since it moves slowly, you can easily avoid it by staying out of its swing zone.

19) Upscream

Upscreams will crawl up and scream at you (Image via Semiwork || YouTube/@Wurps)

The Upscream is a crawling humanoid that appears in groups of two or three. If it grabs you, it will scream and fling you backward, dealing 10 damage and stunning you for two seconds. A single Upscream isn’t too dangerous, but multiple can stunlock you to death. A hammer or tranquilizer gun is effective at stopping them.

Keep moving to make it harder for most monsters to hit you. Stay quiet, especially around monsters like the Huntsman that rely on sound to find you. Use furniture and objects for cover to avoid ranged attacks and line-of-sight monsters. Work together with teammates when possible — some monsters, like the Animal and Rugrat, are easier to handle as a group.

