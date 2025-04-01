How to level up fast in Schedule 1

Schedule 1 has been gaining massive popularity recently, thanks to the numerous memes on social media and the hundreds of thousands of players busy building their empires in the sarcastic simulator. As you expand your business, leveling up is crucial for unlocking better upgrades, properties, and ingredients. The more XP you earn daily, the more chances you have of leveling up and becoming the kingpin of the town.

On that note, here are the best ways to level up faster in Schedule 1.

Note: This article is subjective and solely represents the writer's opinion.

Best ways to level up fast in Schedule 1

While leveling up is easy for beginners in Schedule 1, once you reach the Hoodlum rank, the progression starts to slow down. Making a few hundred bucks daily is manageable, but that alone won’t help you scale up fast.

1) The more Grow Tents you have, the better

Grow Tent setup (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TVGS)

Having only 2-3 Grow Tents will limit you to selling about 20-25 packets of weed per day, which isn’t enough to level up fast. To increase production, utilize all the space in your properties, even the motel room that you unlock at the beginning of the game. The more you grow, the more you sell, and that will eventually give you more XP.

2) Experiment with your Strains

Using a Mixing Station (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TVGS)

Selling raw weed is fine, but Mixing Stations can be a game-changer. Many unique Strains sell for up to four times the normal weed price, and the process only takes a few seconds. Experimenting with recipes helps you maximize profits while gaining extra XP from selling high-value products. Not only this, but custom recipes mostly have higher addiction rates than normal pure weed strains in the game, resulting in more frequent orders from your customers.

3) Grow during the day and sell at night

Delivering during Curfew (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TVGS)

The in-game Curfew starts at 9 PM and ends at 5 AM, during which the police will immediately attempt to arrest you if you are found roaming outside. However, every order during Curfew gives you bonus money and additional XP for the risk involved. If you get caught while delivering weed during this time, you can easily escape by sprinting through alleys, hiding under bridges, or ducking into small spaces.

Thus, you should grow weed during the daytime and sell more during the night. If you manage it right, curfew sales can significantly boost your earnings and help you level up faster.

4) Sell more yourself

Selling items on your own (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TVGS)

While hiring workers is essential for handling tasks like growing and packaging, you should deliver weed and other items yourself as much as possible. Manual sales earn significantly more XP than deliveries completed by workers.

By following these strategies, you’ll level up faster than before in Schedule 1, unlocking better opportunities for your empire. Now, get back to work and make Uncle Nelson proud!

